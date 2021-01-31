BHSU falls to Metro State in season opener

The Black Hills State University Volleyball team dropped its season opener to Metro State Saturday in three sets.

After coming out strong right away and putting up three points to the Roadrunners' zero, Metro State was able to go on a handful of short scoring runs, which put the game out of reach after going up early in play. The final score was 25-14.

In the second set the Yellow Jackets played hard but after falling behind 17-9 they were unable to pull off the comeback and dropped the set 25-22.

The third and final set of play saw the Jackets and Roadrunners trade points until the Roadrunners went on a run, putting them up 13-7, which proved to be too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome. The Jackets ended up dropping the set 25-19.

Kindra Cerrone led the team in kills with seven on the day, while Haedyn Rhoades recorded double digit digs in the matchup with 16. Sierra Ward and Madee Hoopman added six kills apiece.

Defensively, Peyton Bodemann led the team with six total blocks while Sierra Ward recorded two.

Up Next

The Yellow Jackets hit the road to take on Fort Lewis and Westminster at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 in Durango, Colorado.

