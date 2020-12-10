BHSU finally get to open season, hosting Mesa and Westminster

Possibly the biggest key for the Black Hills State University men’s basketball team Friday night will be to not get too wound up when they open the season at home against Colorado Mesa.
You can hardly blame them, though, as they’ll finally get out on the court after three straight weekends of postponements or cancellations.
“Our guys are really excited and balancing those emotions will be a key for us tomorrow,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said Thursday afternoon.
"I'm just happy for our guys. It's been a tough year as it is for a lot of people. I'm just excited for them to get an opportunity to compete after kind of making a lot of sacrifices to get this season going.”
Thompson said it has been difficult to go against each other every day for such a long stretch. Typically, he said they get three scrimmages and six non-conference games before a conference game.
“You miss out on those nine opportunities and you don't even start conference as scheduled,” he said.
This weekend will be no scrimmage as Mesa, 2-0, is ranked 22nd in the country and Westminster is also 2-0 on the season.
Thompson said that Colorado Mesa is one of the better teams in the conference.
"They are well coached. They are missing some guys but they have a talented freshmen group that they are plugging in,” he said. “They looked really good last weekend. We'll have our hands full with those guys. It will be a good test to see where we are at."
The Yellow Jackets, co-RMAC regular-season champions last year and ranked No. 2 in the conference preseason coaches’ poll, returns five regulars from last year, including RMAC Freshman of the Year Joel Scott (17.6 ppg., 6.1 rpg.), along with senior guard Trey Whitley (14.9 ppg.).
Also back is junior Sava Dukic , along with sophomore guards Snjolfur Stefansson and Tommy Donovan.
“Obviously with our two leading scorers from last year, Joel Scott and Trey Whitley, we'll rely a lot on their offensive production,” Thompson said. “All five of those guys give us leadership, they know what it takes to win at this level and that will be a huge asset."
Thompson will also be going with a few freshmen, including starting point guard Adam Moussa and Rapid City native and St. Thomas More graduate Ryder Kirsch.
Thompson said he is excited to see how his freshmen look in their first game as Yellow Jackets, although is a different dynamic.
"There are some expectations with our team," he said. "We have some returners who will set the table and they are expecting us to play at a high level. There will be some nerves and things for those freshmen to get over, but at the end of the day, we don't know how many opportunities we will get this year, so we will go out and give it everything we got and not play afraid and not have any fear of making mistakes."
BHSU women also host Mesa, Westminster
The Yellow Jacket women will look to build off off of their 1-1 start with their home openers this weekend against Colorado Mesa and Westminster.
Game times are set for 6 p.m. Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The BHSU women fell to Western Colorado last Friday 81-74, but beat Fort Lewis 72-69 on a last-second 3-pointer by senior Alyssia Martinez.
Mesa is 2-0 on the season, while this will be Westminster's season opener.
Mines men, women go to Adams State
Both the South Dakota School of Mines men and women will be looking for their first wins of the season Saturday at Adams State.
The women's game will be at 3 p.m., followed by the men's game at 5:30 p.m.
Last weekend, the young Mines men fell to No. 13 Colorado Mines 70-49 and then to Regis the next night, 90-52.
Adams State is 2-0 on the season with an 85-78 win over Colorado Colorado Springs and an 83-76 win over Colorado State-Pueblo.
The Mines women dropped a 68-53 decision to Colorado Mines and a tough 71-67 loss to Regis.
Adams State is 1-0 on the year with a 62-61 win over Colorado State Pueblo.
