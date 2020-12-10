BHSU finally get to open season, hosting Mesa and Westminster

Possibly the biggest key for the Black Hills State University men’s basketball team Friday night will be to not get too wound up when they open the season at home against Colorado Mesa.

You can hardly blame them, though, as they’ll finally get out on the court after three straight weekends of postponements or cancellations.

“Our guys are really excited and balancing those emotions will be a key for us tomorrow,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said Thursday afternoon.

"I'm just happy for our guys. It's been a tough year as it is for a lot of people. I'm just excited for them to get an opportunity to compete after kind of making a lot of sacrifices to get this season going.”

Thompson said it has been difficult to go against each other every day for such a long stretch. Typically, he said they get three scrimmages and six non-conference games before a conference game.

“You miss out on those nine opportunities and you don't even start conference as scheduled,” he said.

This weekend will be no scrimmage as Mesa, 2-0, is ranked 22nd in the country and Westminster is also 2-0 on the season.

Thompson said that Colorado Mesa is one of the better teams in the conference.