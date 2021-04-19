BHSU finishes on top in weekend rodeo

The Black Hills State rodeo team finished its home Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede on Saturday consisting of a single long-go Thursday and Friday and a long-go/short-go Friday and Saturday.

In the first go, the women's team ended with a third-place finish. In the breakaway, Meza Ham placed third and Courtney Peters finished eighth.

In goat tying, Riley Donnelly finished fourth, Chanci Kraft ended fifth, Karli Verhulst seventh, and Tayle Brink was eighth. Brooklyn Hanson snagged first in the barrel racing with Taylor Hanson following in second, Jaycie Rau in third, Emilee Pauley in fourth, and Savana Johnston in eighth. Donnelly also ended the rodeo fifth in the team roping.

The men's team finished in second place as Collin Palmer roped to earn third place in the tie-down roping with Chandler Comfort placing eighth. Comfort also snagged first place in the team roping with Palmer and Will VanLishout earning third.

The BHSU women ended the second go with a first-place finish. In the goat tying, Pauley ended in second, Brink finished fourth, and Johnston placed sixth. In the breakaway, Jaicee Williams placed third, Kassidy Caspers in sixth, and Brooklyn Hanson in seventh.