BHSU finishes on top in weekend rodeo

The Black Hills State rodeo team finished its home Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede on Saturday consisting of a single long-go Thursday and Friday and a long-go/short-go Friday and Saturday.
In the first go, the women's team ended with a third-place finish. In the breakaway, Meza Ham placed third and Courtney Peters finished eighth.
In goat tying, Riley Donnelly finished fourth, Chanci Kraft ended fifth, Karli Verhulst seventh, and Tayle Brink was eighth. Brooklyn Hanson snagged first in the barrel racing with Taylor Hanson following in second, Jaycie Rau in third, Emilee Pauley in fourth, and Savana Johnston in eighth. Donnelly also ended the rodeo fifth in the team roping.
The men's team finished in second place as Collin Palmer roped to earn third place in the tie-down roping with Chandler Comfort placing eighth. Comfort also snagged first place in the team roping with Palmer and Will VanLishout earning third.
The BHSU women ended the second go with a first-place finish. In the goat tying, Pauley ended in second, Brink finished fourth, and Johnston placed sixth. In the breakaway, Jaicee Williams placed third, Kassidy Caspers in sixth, and Brooklyn Hanson in seventh.
Sydney Theobald finished fourth in the barrel racing with Pauley placing sixth and Brooklyn Hanson placing seventh. Courtney Peters received sixth place in the team roping.
The men's team finished in first at the final go of the weekend. Comfort placed third in the tie-down roping with Palmer following in fifth and Nick Bjork placing seventh. Comfort snagged another first-place finish in the team roping. Also placing were Dalton Magilke and Tanner Fite in second, Clayton Backhaus in third, and Tucker Chytka in sixth.
Tayte Goodman finished the saddle bronc riding in second place.
The Yellow Jackets travel to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Neb., to compete in the Cornhusker Stampede Friday and Saturday.
Gronowski selected as Rice Award finalist
South Dakota State University quarterback Mark Gronowski was named Monday as one of 16 finalists for the Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman player of the year in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Gronowski has started all six games for the Missouri Valley Football Conference champion Jackrabbits. He has averaged 239 yards of total offense per game, completing 76-of-133 passes (57.1%) for 1,051 yards and rushing for 383 yards.
Gronowski has accounted for 14 touchdowns, throwing for eight scores and running for six more. He topped the 100-yard mark for rushing three times during the regular season.
A 40-member national media panel will selected the winner of the Jerry Rice Award, and the recipient will be announced on May 3.
Gronowski is the fifth Jackrabbit player to be selected as a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award since its inception in 2011, joining the following:
• Austin Sumner, quarterback, 2011 (3rd);
• T.J. Lally, linebacker, 2012 (7th);
• Jake Wieneke, wide receiver, 2014 (2nd);
• Christian Rozeboom, linebacker, 2016 (2nd).
South Dakota State was awarded the top seed in the FCS playoffs, which begin Saturday at campus sites. The Jackrabbits, 5-1 overall, will host Holy Cross in first-round action, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Mountain Time at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
Glanzer honored with Summit pitching award
South Dakota State right-hander Grace Glanzer was honored Monday as Summit League Pitcher of the Week for her efforts in a team record-setting performance over the weekend.
A returning freshman from Sioux Falls, Glanzer won her seventh consecutive decision and improved to 12-2 overall in the Jackrabbits' 7-1, series-opening win April 17 at North Dakota. Glanzer carried a shutout into the sixth inning and went the distance, allowing one run on three hits while not walking a batter.
The victory was SDSU's 15th in a row, breaking the previous program record of 14 set in 1996. The Jackrabbits, 29-4 overall and 14-0 in league play, swept the doubleheader and will carry a 16-game winning streak into this weekend's four-game home series against South Dakota.
Glanzer earned the Summit League Pitcher of the Week award for the second time this season and fourth time in her career. Her first award in 2021 came after pitching a no-hitter March 5 against Oregon State, followed by a win later in the weekend against Colorado State.
Action both Saturday and Sunday against South Dakota will consist of doubleheaders starting at noon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.