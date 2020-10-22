BHSU football game with Chadron State canceled

The Black Hills State University-Chadron State College football game scheduled for Saturday in Chadron, Neb., has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to a release by Black Hills State, due to an increased number of positive tests and quarantined student-athletes this week, the Yellow Jackets found it to be in the best interest of both teams to not participate in Saturday's game.

"This week, we have seen an uptick in positive COVID tests over previous weeks as it relates to students and student-athletes," BHSU Athletics Director Jhett Albers said in a statement. "We feel it is in the best interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes to hold off on practices, workouts, and competitions for our high-risk contact sports this weekend."

Albers said they will continue to be diligent in their enforcement of CDC guidelines as it relates to social distancing, and the disinfecting and sanitizing of the facilities and equipment.

"We will also continue our protocols of masking and face covering to lower the risk of spreading the virus, as well as our daily symptom checks and weekly testing procedures going forward," he said,