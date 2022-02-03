 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

BHSU football gets 29 on Signing Day

Black Hills State wins Swarm Day game (copy)

Hasaan Williams (0) tries to chase down a pass deep down the sideline during Black Hills State’s 51-48 comeback win over Adams State on Sept. 25, 2021 at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

 Jeff Easton / Journal Correspondent

Black Hills State football announced the signing of 29 new student-athletes on Wednesday for the 2022 season.

The 2022 class was heavy on defensive talent, while also balancing out the team's strong offense.

"I'm extremely proud of my staff and the hard work they put forth this year," said Head Coach Josh Breske. "We were able to sign 29 spectacular young men from seven different states on National Signing Day.

"As much as I'm impressed by the talent level of these young men - I'm even more thrilled by the character and academic makeup of the signing class. I'm confident that these student athletes will make a significant impact on the football field and will help us continue to build a team-first culture here at BHSU."

Of the 29, there are eight offensive linemen, six linebackers, six defensive linemen, two defensive backs, two running backs, and a safety, quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and kicker.

Additionally, the pool of newcomers includes 13 out of California, five from Colorado, four from Utah, three from Wyoming, two from Texas, and one each from Alaska and Nevada.

People are also reading…

2022 BHSU Football Signing Class

Truemann Alo - LB, 6-1, 215, Dixie HS, Utah

Elmo Barnes - OL, 6-4, 285, San Diego Lincoln HS, California

Mikey Bates - OL, 6-0, 285, Cody HS, Wyoming

Jakob Bell - OL, 6-3, 270, El Dorado HS, California

Demarco Brimmage - S, 5-11, 190, Mountain Ridge HS, Utah

Koby Case - LB, 5-11, 175, Douglas HS, Wyoming

Tony Cocoziello-Perez - DL, 6-0, 265, Palmer Ridge HS, Colorado

Erik Cole - OL, 6-4, 245, Cathedral Catholic HS, California

Michael Dansby - DB, 6-0, 175, McClymonds HS, California

Maliik Edwards - DB, 5-10, 170, Katy Tompkins HS, Texas

Ryan Ewing - K, 6-2, 175, Mission Viejo HS, California

Tanner Fleck - OL, 6-2, 255, Douglas County HS, Colorado

Gavin Galzote - RB, 5-6, 150, Vista Murrieta HS, California

Jay'on Gillett - WR, 5-11, 185, Oak Hills HS, California

Owen Growney - LB, 6-3, 170, Cheyenne Mountain HS, Colorado

Damian Hernandez - DL, 6-1, 275, Millikan HS, California

Ryder Lewis - OL, 6-2, 300, Riverton HS, Utah

Matthew LoFaso - DL, 6-3, 250, Syracuse HS, Utah

Cole Marquez - LB, 5-9, 185, Durango HS, Nevada

Payton Maze - OL, 6-1, 265, Elk Grove HS, California

Jaxson Miner - QB, 6-1, 215, Golden Valley HS, California

Simeon Mitchell - DL, 6-3, 300, McClymonds HS, California

Sebastian O'Farrell - LB, 6-0, 225, Robert Service HS, Alaska

Hayden Pafford - TE, 6-3, 215, Cheyenne East HS, Wyoming

Blake Parrish - DL, 6-1, 240, Bear Creek HS, Colorado

Isaiah Pressley - RB, 5-7, 190, St. Augustine HS, California

Isaac Ruiz - DL, 6-1, 225, Mission Hills HS, California

Caleb Sauseda - LB, 6-1, 205, Bear Creek HS, Colorado

Luke Snyder - OL, 6-4, 275, Katy Tompkins HS, Texas

