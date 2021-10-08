 Skip to main content
BHSU football hosts Heroes Dinner
BHSU football hosts Heroes Dinner

Officer helmet heroes

Black Hills State University football players exchange decals for their helmets with local law enforcement personnel Thursday night when they hosted a Heroes Dinner at the Endzone in Lyle Hare Stadium.

 Coutesy photo by BHSU Athletics

 To help kick off the Heroes Appreciation Day football game on Saturday, the Black Hills State University Yellow Jackets hosted a Heroes Dinner Thursday night to offer their support.

The dinner was held in the Endzone Club at Lyle Hare Stadium where a group of around 30 heroes, including veterans, law enforcement and emergency responders, who joined the BHSU student-athletes and coaches.

Breske helmet heroes

Black Hills State University head football coach Josh Breske shows off the team's helmet with local law enforcement personnel Thursday night when they hosted a Heroes Dinner at the Endzone in Lyle Hare Stadium.

There, the football team was split into groups, each led by one or two heroes, where together they shared a meal together, and later swapped out helmet decals from the “BH” logo, to a military-style sting logo unique for Saturday’s game. The event also created open dialogue between the heroes and the football student-athletes.

“It is very important to sit down and break down stigmas, and barriers," Black Hills State head coach Josh Breske said. "If you ask a 19-, 20-, 21-year-old their feeling on law enforcement, you might get some shocking answers, different than what you would get 10-15 years ago. So it is important these are people doing their jobs."

Black Hills State, 4-1 on the season, hosts Colorado School of Mines, 5-0 and ranked fifth in Division II, Saturday at Lyle Hare stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

