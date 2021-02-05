BHSU football signs 38 to 2021 class

Black Hills State football head coach Josh Breske has announced that the Yellow Jackets have signed 38 to its 2021 signing class on Signing Day Wednesday.

This first round of signees includes student-athletes from Wyoming (7), California (6), Texas (6), Colorado (5), South Dakota (5), Utah (3), Arizona (2), Alabama (1), Kentucky (1), Minnesota (1) and North Dakota (1).

"I couldn't be more satisfied with the signing class, and we're not quite finished yet," said Breske. "I want to praise my staff for their hard work and dedication throughout this recruiting cycle. We emphasized signing multiple bodies in the trenches and accomplished just that. I'm just proud of our coaches overcoming the adversity that COVID presented in our recruiting. Many recruits were not able to take visits due to the pandemic. We adjusted and hosted numerous virtual visits that were surprisingly fruitful.

Among the five south Dakota signees are three West River players -- quarterback Kohl Meisman from Rapid City Central; quarterback Cody Thomposn from Lemmon and wide receiver/quarterback Caleb Simons from Edgemont.

The 6-foot-6 Meisman was a two-year captain for the Cobblers football squad and a three-year starter, throwing for 2,566 career yards and 25 career touchdowns.