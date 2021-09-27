BHSU golf in 7th after Round 1 in Montana

Journal Staff
The Black Hills State women's golf team is in seventh place after Round 1 at the Beartooth Invitational in Laurel, Montana.
Jocelyn Olson and Anna Talarico lead the Yellow Jackets currently with a score of 23-over-95 as they sit tied for 20th.
Cami Langley currently sits tied for 27th with a score of 25-over-97.
Reese Robinson rounds out the Yellow Jacket line up in 34th with a score of 32-over-104.
As a team the Yellow Jackets are currently in seventh with a team score of 103-over-391.
BHSU will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laurel Golf Club.
