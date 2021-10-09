BHSU hangs but falls to No. 5 Colorado Mines

The Eagles are now 2-4 for the season and 2-3 in the RMAC.

Chadron State drove the opening kickoff 66 yards in eight plays before settling for a 26-yard field goal by Gunnar Jones.

The Eagles went ahead 10-0 early in the second quarter after CSC quarterback Dalton Holst connected with Ali Musa on a 46-yard pass that carried to the Pueblo 14. Alternate tailback Dorian Collier scored six plays later on fourth and goal from the one.

The Wolves drove 80 yards in 12 plays for their first touchdown, which came on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Devin Williams to Nick Bingham.

Williams completed four straight passes, the longest a 14-yarder, before connecting with Matt Fine on a 56-yarder for the go-ahead touchdown with just nine seconds left on the clock.

The ThunderWolves also got the third period off to a great start. Chadron State’s first pass of the quarter was picked off by linebacker Patrick Howell and returned 23 yards to the end zone.

Pueblo tailback Michael Roots scored the Wolves’ next three touchdowns, giving his team a 42-10 lead and the end of the third.

Roots, a 5-11, 211-pound senior, finished with 20 carries for 136 yards and four receptions for 37 yards.