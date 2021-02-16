BHSU hoops get sweep of Chadron State

The Yellow Jackets came out hot in the first quarter and outscored the Eagles 22-6.

BHSU would not let up on defense in the second quarter and built a 39-11 halftime lead, led by sophomore Niki Van Wyk's 11 first-half points.

Coming out of the break the Yellow Jackets offense would cool off slightly as they were outscored 12-10 in the third quarter but still holding a comfortable lead.

The Eagles had their best offensive quarter of the night in the fourth quarter with a 16-10 advantage to cut the final margin to 20 points.

Leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring were senior Racquel Wientjes and an Wyk who had 11 points apiece. Close behind were Morgan Ham with eight and Kassie Hoyer with six points each. Defensively BHSU was led in steals by Wientjes with three and Megan Engesser with two. Katie Messler led the team in rebounds with seven while Ashley Davis was close behind with six.

As a team the Yellow Jackets were just 19-of-59 from the field (32.2%) and 11-of-36 (30.6%) from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe BHSU shot 71.4% making 10 out of 14 free throws.

Jori Peters led Chadron State with 10 points, while Tatum Peterson added nine points. The Eagles shot just 29% from the field (16-of-54) and hit just 2-of-14 3-pointers.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Thursday night as they take on the South Dakota Mines at the Donald E Young Center at 5:30 p.m. Chadron State also hosts South Dakota Mines Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0