BHSU hopes to bounce back against Western Colorado

Black Hills State’s perfect record fell prey to New Mexico Highlands last Saturday in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Chance Eben left the contest for the Yellow Jackets with an injury just before halftime and Aidan Willard, who missed the previous three games due to an injury of his own, struggled to get acclimated as the team tried to claw its way back from a deficit.

NM Highlands went on to pull off the upset with a 30-28 victory.

BHSU (6-1, 3-1 RMAC) looks to get back in the win column this weekend as it returns home to square off against Western Colorado on Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

Series history

Western Colorado leads the series 6-3 and holds a three-game winning streak since BHSU claimed a 40-0 victory on Oct. 14, 2017 in Spearfish.

Last time out

BHSU fell 30-28 to NM Highlands, while Western Colorado fell 38-10 to South Dakota Mines in Gunnison, Colorado.

Scouting BHSU

BHSU took a 14-13 lead over NM Highlands with 2:32 left in the second quarter on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Eben to T.J. Chukwurah and seemed poised to take control of the game, but that changed dramatically before the halftime break.

The Cowboys answered immediately when C.J. Sims returned the ensuing kickoff for a 99-yard touchdown to go up 20-13. Then on the penultimate play of the quarter, Eben went down with an injury and did not return.

The Yellow Jackets battled in the second half, but a pair of Willard interceptions and the special teams blunder handed BHSU its first loss of the season.

Willard settled in by the end of the game and ranks fourth among RMAC QBs in passing efficiency. The senior has completed 68% of his passes (second in RMAC) for 775 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions.

Eben has completed 62.96% of his passes in three starts for 585 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Nolan Susel leads the team in rushing with 97 carries for 415 yards and seven touchdowns and averages 69.2 yards per game. Cameron Goods has come on strong in recent weeks with 33 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Hasaan Williams leads all receivers with 38 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns and averages 69.5 yards per game.

BHSU’s defense stood strong and only allowed three touchdowns in the game. The unit ranks second in the RMAC, allowing 19.8 points per game on 14 touchdowns and seven field goals.

Aaron Thiele leads the team in tackles with 44 on the season, including two and a half tackles for loss and one half sack. The linebacker has added one interception, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

Coleman Chapman has been automatic for BHSU at placekicker. The redshirt freshman is 6 of 6 on field-goal attempts with a long of 52 yards.

Scouting Western Colorado

Western Colorado (3-3, 3-1 RMAC) enters the week third in the RMAC standings after suffering its first conference loss of the season last week at home against SD Mines.

The Mountaineers struggled against the Hardrockers and managed just 214 yards of total offense with two interceptions and a fumble in the contest. They finished the game 3 of 10 on third down and only reached the red zone one time.

Connor Desch struggled at quarterback, completing 12 of 21 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked four times in the contest and the team totaled just 49 rushing yards.

Opponents are outscoring Western Colorado 31.33-27 points per game.

Both Desch and Luke Nethercot have played significant snaps at signal-caller for Western Colorado. Desch is completing 56.3% of his passes and has racked up 836 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Nethercot has completed 55.6% of his passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Josh Cummings leads the team in rushing with 80 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging 86 yards per game but totaled 38 yards on 13 carries against SD Mines.

Malik White leads all Western Colorado receivers with 13 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. Nathan Meyer has added 12 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown, while Cole Riters has hauled in 11 catches for 121 yards and one touchdown.

The Mountaineers have struggled on defense, allowing 413.5 yards per game, and have given up 24 touchdowns this season. Western Colorado does have the tendency to force turnovers, with eight interceptions and four recovered fumbles this season.

Carson Mandrell leads the team in tackles with 46, including four tackles for loss and one sack. He’s also added a pass breakup, quarterback hurry and a forced fumble.

Ethan Sanchez-Maxwell is second on the unit in tackles with 36 and has added three interceptions and two pass breakups with two tackles for loss and a sack.

Kicker Alec Fonsece is 7 for 12 on field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards, but he is 5 for 5 on attempts less than 40 yards.

Keys to victory

To return to the win column, BHSU needs a strong start and to avoid game-changing plays on special teams.

Kickoff is set for noon Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.