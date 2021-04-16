BHSU linebacker Brett Lamb battling leukemia to get back on the field

After two seasons as a linebacker for the Black Hills State University football team, no fullback or tight end had hit Brett Lamb harder than what he had to tackle in May 2019.
Lamb was told he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“Hearing that was horrible. It was the last thing anybody wants to hear,” said Lamb last week as he was preparing for a spring practice with his Yellow Jacket teammates. “I was really scared and I didn’t know where I was going to go from there. The first thing you do when you hear about cancer is, 'I might die.’ I don’t even know how to describe that.”
After battling cancer for two years, Lamb is back out on the football field with BHSU looking to battle for playing time as a Mike (middle) linebacker.
Lamb doesn’t want cancer to control football and what he is trying to accomplish.
“I came out to prove something,” he said. “I came out to prove that cancer is not going to stop me, cancer shouldn’t stop anybody. I just want to keep playing, keep fighting and be the best that I can be.”
That’s not to say that he or his family isn’t concerned about his health. He still has a medical port in his chest and he still takes chemo and a spinal tap once a month. Yet, family, teammates and coaches are supportive.
Fellow BHSU linebacker and friend, Hunter Stephens, said Lamb is truly inspirational.
“This man went from 225 (pounds) to about 150 and fighting for his life,” Stephens said. “It is amazing to see him come back. This man is the definition of a fighter.”
Something is not right
Lamb was diagnosed in July 2019. Earlier in off-season workouts that spring, he noticed that he was short of breath and he wasn’t finishing his reps during workouts. He saw a doctor and they initially diagnosed him with pericarditis, which is inflammation around the lining of the heart. It turned out to just be a symptom of leukemia.
His white blood cells started to increase, so he went home to Plano, Texas, and got more blood work done.
“I had never been a type of person that got really sick,” he said. “I was a healthy person and active. I didn’t see getting cancer in my future or in my life.”
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia, with a PH positive and a Philadelphia chromosome, is what he was told that he had. The disease is a cancer of the lymphoid line of blood cells characterized by the development of large numbers of immature lymphocytes.
Early on, he admits he was depressed. Who wouldn’t be? A college athlete, his body changed pretty fast. He’d rub his head and his hair would fall out.
“My body was getting smaller, I was getting weaker and I couldn’t do much,” he said.
One thing he could do, and what he finally decided to do, was fight. That started by staying positive during chemotherapy.
There was nothing else, he says, to do but to stay positive.
“There will be times when bad things happen, when you get bad results from tests,” he said. “But I kept fighting and thought of something else. I talked to my coaches; I talked to teammates, friends and family. I tried to stay busy and pushed through all of the chemo."
Stephens said they made sure to stay in contact with Lamb when he was sick, to check on him and give him support.
“At the same time, we had to realize to give his family some space, especially when he first got the news. It was overwhelming at one point," Stephens said. "But it is definitely good to know he was cared for. He said he never knew he was loved in such a way until he had cancer.”
Beginning the comeback trail
Lamb took an entire year off from school, and on May 12, 2020, he finished his initial stage of chemo. Three days later he got in his car and drove to Spearfish to get back to the team — by himself, in the pandemic.
“I wanted to get out of my parents’ house and be part of the team again,” he said. “I wanted to start enjoying being normal and just enjoy not having to fight for my life every single day.”
He did his part during the pandemic in 2020 by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. His doctors basically wanted him to “stay in a bubble," but knowing that leukemia can come back, Lamb said he doesn’t want the disease to define what he does in life.
“I feel like I have a great chance to play; I’m going to play,” he said.
Lamb knew the comeback wasn’t going to be easy and it certainly hasn’t been easy. His body, his feet and his legs are all a work in progress.
“I’m still not 100 percent normal. I know there are things I need to work on. My coaches, my conditioning coaches will get me back toward being normal,” he said.
In his mind, Lamb said that every time he steps out on the field, he believes he is just as good as anybody out here. When the Jackets got the go-ahead to a fall 2020 season, his body told him otherwise. He was still behind his teammates.
He was out of breath and out of shape. He didn’t play in BHSU’s two games. When he practiced, he did mostly walk-throughs and individual drills — and no hitting.
“My feet were really bad. I would fall a lot and kind of trip over myself,” he said. “It is a lot different now. My footwork is better and my speed is faster. I’m still improving. Overall, my body is more healed.”
Lamb was recruited by former head coach John Reiners and his staff. They were let go after the 2019 season, and Josh Breske has taken over as head coach, along with a new group of assistant coaches.
Lamb admits he was sad that his old coaching staff left while he was gone. At the same time, he said he was excited for something new; he is excited for this coaching staff.
"I love every single one of them. I think they are great coaches," he said. "I talked to Coach Breske, and he knew about my situation. He wanted me to come back, he wanted me to play. He gave me the option of playing or being a part of the team by helping coach. I wanted to play and every single coach here has supported me in that. They haven’t treated me any different than anybody else, and they have pushed me just like everybody else on the team.”
Setbacks are to be expected
A few weeks after he returned to Spearfish, in late June 2020, Lamb was diagnosed with pneumonia. He had 750 milliliters of fluid in his lungs that had to be drained.
His mother, Susan, drove up from Texas while he was in the hospital.
“She was worried, but it was during the pandemic and she couldn’t come into the hospital,” he said.
The BHSU coaches were worried and his teammates were worried.
“A lot of teammates visited me and that was emotional because I was just fighting leukemia and now I’m in the hospital with pneumonia. Anytime you’re in the hospital, it is scary,” he said.
Once again, Lamb fought off the pneumonia, although by August he knew he wasn’t ready to be on the football field in a game situation.
Over the months his blood work improved and he was getting healthier. He had better stamina and endurance, and by February, he was closer to getting back to where he wanted to be.
“I knew I was starting to turn the page and find myself again physically and mentally,” he said.
Stephens said that Lamb’s mindset is not, “I can’t do this." It’s always, “How can I do this?”
“He was always telling me he was going to come back, and I never doubted him for a minute,” he said. “He’s getting chemo on Monday and still working out that day. I’m like, ‘How do you do that, honestly?’ That’s where I find my inspiration. If he can do it, literally anybody can do it.”
Back at it for spring practice
The Yellow Jackets are about to finish off their 15-practice spring season with the annual Spring Game Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
It’s been a good spring for Lamb and the Jackets, he said.
“I am still working on a lot of things with my feet. I need to work more on changing direction and being quicker,” he said. “All of the linebackers are supporting me and helping me. If I have questions, Coach has been right there.”
In his two years of playing time, Lamb has been in 20 games, with 70 tackles, 27 assisted tackles and seven tackles for a loss.
"He's been full go," Breske said of this spring. "He's been packing on to his playing weight a little bit. He's a big, thick kid who likes to thump, who likes to hit. It has been nice to see him out there. He's been getting a ton of reps."
Before cancer, he said his physical ability was better, he was faster and he was stronger. Coming back, he said he has had to, “Run up the hill and start from the bottom up.” Lamb said he has three good linebackers ahead of him at the Mike linebacker position. He calls them "great guys and great football players, and in order to be the best you have to beat the best."
He's still aiming for the starting spot.
"I’m working to beat those three guys out,” he said. “But at the end of the day, they (BHSU coaches) are going to put the best linebackers out there, and it is whatever is best for the team.”
If there is anything Lamb has learned about himself during his ordeal, it is to never give up, stay positive and look to the future in what you have to beat to win the battle.
Even if it sounds a little cliché.
“I’m not out of the woods yet. If five years come along, or when I am 30 and it comes back ... hopefully it doesn’t. But I’m not looking at that now,” he said. “It’s Thursday afternoon and I am looking at football practice."
Lamb’s goal is to only take his helmet off when he chooses.
“I have been playing football since third grade. Just because I was diagnosed with one thing, it doesn’t mean I want to quit,” he said. “I have two years of eligibility, and I plan on playing both of them. Whether I am playing or not, I want to support my team. I want to support the brotherhood and I want to support my coaches."