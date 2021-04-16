BHSU linebacker Brett Lamb battling leukemia to get back on the field

“My body was getting smaller, I was getting weaker and I couldn’t do much,” he said.

One thing he could do, and what he finally decided to do, was fight. That started by staying positive during chemotherapy.

There was nothing else, he says, to do but to stay positive.

“There will be times when bad things happen, when you get bad results from tests,” he said. “But I kept fighting and thought of something else. I talked to my coaches; I talked to teammates, friends and family. I tried to stay busy and pushed through all of the chemo."

Stephens said they made sure to stay in contact with Lamb when he was sick, to check on him and give him support.

“At the same time, we had to realize to give his family some space, especially when he first got the news. It was overwhelming at one point," Stephens said. "But it is definitely good to know he was cared for. He said he never knew he was loved in such a way until he had cancer.”

Beginning the comeback trail

Lamb took an entire year off from school, and on May 12, 2020, he finished his initial stage of chemo. Three days later he got in his car and drove to Spearfish to get back to the team — by himself, in the pandemic.