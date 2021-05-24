BHSU March, April Warriors of the Month announced

When it comes to volunteering, he has given his time to Chinook Days in Spearfish, and for the past four years, he's helped with the Zonta Festival, the Spearfish High School Wrestling Tournament, and has worked concessions for youth soccer.

April

Alexandria Lisenbe

Lisenbe has been a four-year starter and four-year captain for the women's soccer team. She plays a large role in the success of the current program, as well as its future.

She emulates personal responsibility and has earned the respect of her entire team through the consistency of her performance and preparation. Lexie operates much like an assistant coach, ensuring equipment needs are taken care of, managing communication gaps, and anticipating team and program needs.

Off the field, Lexie is our SACC representative and also volunteers to help coach in the local community soccer organization.

Collin Palmer

Palmer is the captain of the men's rodeo team, and excels both in the classroom and the arena while having a positive impact in our community.