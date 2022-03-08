BHSU men earn first-ever national ranking

Black Hills State men's basketball entered the NABC National Coaches' Poll Tuesday afternoon at No. 22, the program's first-ever appearance on a national poll.

After receiving votes on polls in four different weeks this season, the Yellow Jackets appeared in the final Top 25 rankings of the season following the team's RMAC title on Saturday.

The 2021-22 season has been a year full of firsts for the program, having earned its first votes on a national poll, first RMAC Championship, first NCAA Tournament berth and now its first Top 25 appearance.

After winning the RMAC Tournament last weekend, BHSU looks ahead to the 2022 NCAA Division II Tournament as the No. 3 seeded Yellow Jackets take on No. 6 Dallas Baptist at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

