 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU men earn first-ever national ranking

  • Updated
  • 0
030522-spt-BHSURMACchamp17.jpg

Black Hills State's PJ Hayes (23) shoots beyond the reach of a Regis defender during the RMAC Championship game Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade / Journal staff

Black Hills State men's basketball entered the NABC National Coaches' Poll Tuesday afternoon at No. 22, the program's first-ever appearance on a national poll.

After receiving votes on polls in four different weeks this season, the Yellow Jackets appeared in the final Top 25 rankings of the season following the team's RMAC title on Saturday.

The 2021-22 season has been a year full of firsts for the program, having earned its first votes on a national poll, first RMAC Championship, first NCAA Tournament berth and now its first Top 25 appearance.

After winning the RMAC Tournament last weekend, BHSU looks ahead to the 2022 NCAA Division II Tournament as the No. 3 seeded Yellow Jackets take on No. 6 Dallas Baptist at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

BHSUYellowjackets logo

BHSU Yellowjackets mascot
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 3

Your Two Cents for March 3

To those Two Cents commenters who are quick to compare living in South Dakota to living in Russia, remember that in Russia you would not be pe…

Your Two Cents for March 5

Your Two Cents for March 5

With Rapid City Elevate CEO projecting 40,000 people moving to the area, what is being done to prevent us from running out of water? 

Watch Now: Related Video

11-year-old Ukrainian boy crosses to Slovakia alone with phone number on his hand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News