BHSU men grind out 83-81 win over Fort Lewis

SPEARFISH — When the Black Hills State men’s basketball team gave up a 12-point, second-half lead with less than 10 minutes to play Saturday night, Tommy Donovan wasn’t worried.

“I think we’re pretty confident,” the junior guard said. “I know myself and some of the guys who have been here a while, we’ve been in that situation and it doesn’t really rattle you that much anymore.”

The Yellow Jackets pushed through it, business as usual, but of course it wasn’t easy as a physical, forward-heavy Fort Lewis squad played to its strengths and kept knocking down shots.

The two RMAC foes battled for the remainder of the game and traded leads five teams. But after Yellow Jacket Adam Moussa fed a backdoor pass to PJ Hayes for a wide open, go-ahead layup with 26.9 seconds to play, the lead was set for good when Moussa stole a cross-court pass on the Skyhawks’ last possession and ran out the last 10 seconds of the contest to secure an 83-81 victory at the Donald E. Young Center.

“We just said breathe, relax and play aggressively when it’s there, and I thought our guys responded,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said. “I thought we finished the game really well.”

After a record-breaking 50-point performance on Friday, Joel Scott was heavily guarded but managed to earn a game-high 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting for Black Hills State (4-3, 2-0). His coverage left teammates open, and they capitalized as Donovan came off the bench and went 4-for-4 on his squad’s 12 made shots from beyond the arc, finishing with 19 points. Sindou Cisse and Sava Dukic added 11 points each, while Moussa chipped in nine points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

“They were obviously focused on keeping Joel from scoring,” Donovan said. “He still had 26, which is incredible, but they were trying to stop him. That just left shooters open, and we took advantage of it.”

BHSU shot 45% from the floor, compared to 53% by Fort Lewis (5-3, 1-1), which collected 40 points in the paint and finished with double-digit scoring performance from Jacquess Hobbs (22 points), Akuel Kot (15 points), Will Wittman (13 points) and Brendan Boatwright (10 points). Riley Farris was kept to single digits.

“I think they’re the best team in the conference in regards to their bigs. Their post players,” Thompson said. “No other team has two guys like Boatwright and Farris than Fort Lewis does. We knew they were going to score some, but I thought our guys did a good job executing our game plan to hold Riley Farris to eight points.”

The Yellow Jackets picked up five of their dozen 3s, including a pair from Donovan, in the opening nine minutes to take a 19-15 lead with 11:11 to play. An offensive possession later in the closing minutes where Black Hills State grabbed three separate offensive rebounds ultimately led to a 3-pointer from Scott (3-of-6 from distance) to give the home team its largest lead to that point, up 35-26 with 2:39 left before intermission.

Scott converted a 3-point play to reach 16 first-half points as the Yellow Jackets held a 40-35 advantage at the midpoint.

“We felt like we’d have some options offensively,” Thompson said. “We’d be able to space out the court and make it difficult for them to have those bigs out there guarding the perimeter.”

Moussa drained back-to-back 3s to help BHSU take its largest lead of the game, 50-38, with under 17 minutes to play. Fort Lewis answered with consecutive 3s of its own on a 17-5 run and leveled the contest 55-55 with a 3-point play and 10:18 remaining in regulation.

“I think we got into a mode where we took some tough shots early in the second half, so we addressed that and wanted ball movement and to have good possession,” Thompson said. “I think we started to go too far the other way and passed up some really good looks.”

The Yellow Jackets, courtesy of Scott and Cisse, surrendered and regained the lead twice on 3-point plays and Donovan gave them another with a corner 3 to make it 66-65 with 6:10 left.

After Dukic’s stepback, go-ahead 3 to make it 73-72 with 4:20 to play, Black Hills State never relinquished the lead again and held off a resilient Fort Lewis in the waning minutes.

“Their offense is predominantly inside, so if we could take that away, then we force them to shoot,” Donovan said. “They hit a couple shots, but couldn’t hit enough.”

Black Hills State will play Colorado Mesa on Friday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

