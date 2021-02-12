BHSU men hang on to beat Colorado Springs

The second quarter saw the Jackets come out strong trading baskets with the Mountain Lions on offense. The Jackets led by as much as six points in the second quarter before the Mountain Lions would come charging back to take the lead in the game 38-36 heading into the break.

Coming out of the locker room the Jackets played aggressive defense forcing five turnovers and grabbing two steals while only allowing the Mountain Lions to put up nine points in the quarter. The Mountain Lions also played tight defense throughout the quarter holding the Jackets to 12 points which was enough for the Jackets to take a one-point lead, 48-47 heading into the final ten minutes of regulation.

Both teams offensive play would heat back up in the fourth quarter with each team scoring over 15 points. Wientjes led scoring in the quarter for the Jackets with eight points. While Robinson led the team defensively pulling in four boards and grabbing a steal. The Yellow Jackets would ultimately outscore the Mountain Lions 20-16 setting up the final score of 68-63.

As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 40.4% (23-of-57) from the field and 30.4% (7-of-23) from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe the team shot 15-of-19 (78.9%).