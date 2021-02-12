BHSU men hang on to beat Colorado Springs

The Black Hills State men's basketball defeated UC Colorado Springs for the second time in as many games Friday night, winning 84-78 at the Donald E. Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets (5-5, 5-5 RMAC) got a career-high 38 pointsfrom sophomore Joel Scott that helped them tie a season-high in scoring with 84 points.
Along with shooting 15-of-24 on the night, Scott also tallied his sixth career double-double, coupling a game-high 11 rebounds with his 38 points.
Sindou Cisse continued to shoot effectively this season, sinking five of his six shots from the field to total 12 points and eight rebounds as well as a block.
Adam Moussa dished a team-high five assists while adding nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Kevin Senghore-Peterson added nine points and Trey Whitley scored six along with a blocked shot.
After starting down 5-0, the Yellow Jackets rattled off an 11-2 scoring run using six points from Scott to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish the rest of the game. Back-to-back layups from Cisse and Scott would extend BHSU's lead to a 20-11 advantage midway through the first half.
The two teams traded points over the next few minutes of play before Senghore-Peterson sank a trey to give BHSU its first double-digit lead (36-26) of the game with 5:08 left in the first. From there, the back-and-forth play continued into the half as the Yellow Jackets took a 43-33 lead into the locker room.
Out of the break, a Whitley 3-pointer at 14:02 would open a 13-2 run and extend the score to a game-high 21-point advantage. Although leading 70-49 with 10:37 left in the game, the Yellow Jackets couldn't bury UCCS who began climbing back into the game down the stretch.
A 3-pointer from UCCS at 4:14 brought them back to within single digits at 77-68, and from there, outscored the Yellow Jackets 10-3 to pull within two points with 20 seconds left on the clock. But in the closing seconds, Scott sank 4-of-4 from the free throw line to seal the game and the victory.
The Yellow Jackets will turn around and play Colorado Christian on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center.
BHSU women also stop Mountain Lions
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team defeated the UC-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions 68-63 Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
The Jackets were led by three double digit scorers. Racquel Wientjes led the way with 15 points followed closely behind by Megan Engesser who recorded 13 points while sophomore Cody Robinson had her career best scoring night recording 12 points of her own.
The Mountain Lions came out hot in the first quarter making four 3-pointers in the first six minutes of play. However, the Jackets scored more often with four 3-pointers of their own giving them the 22-18 lead heading into the second.
The second quarter saw the Jackets come out strong trading baskets with the Mountain Lions on offense. The Jackets led by as much as six points in the second quarter before the Mountain Lions would come charging back to take the lead in the game 38-36 heading into the break.
Coming out of the locker room the Jackets played aggressive defense forcing five turnovers and grabbing two steals while only allowing the Mountain Lions to put up nine points in the quarter. The Mountain Lions also played tight defense throughout the quarter holding the Jackets to 12 points which was enough for the Jackets to take a one-point lead, 48-47 heading into the final ten minutes of regulation.
Both teams offensive play would heat back up in the fourth quarter with each team scoring over 15 points. Wientjes led scoring in the quarter for the Jackets with eight points. While Robinson led the team defensively pulling in four boards and grabbing a steal. The Yellow Jackets would ultimately outscore the Mountain Lions 20-16 setting up the final score of 68-63.
As a team the Yellow Jackets shot 40.4% (23-of-57) from the field and 30.4% (7-of-23) from beyond the arc. At the charity stripe the team shot 15-of-19 (78.9%).
Defensively the Jackets pulled in 36 boards while forcing 17 turnovers and grabbing 12 steals compared to the Mountain Lions five.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action at home Tuesday at 5:30 when they will take on Chadron State,