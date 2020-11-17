BHSU men picked 2nd, women 5th

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team was picked second and the BHSU women were selected fifth in the 2020-21 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Polls, released Tuesday afternoon.
The poll is voted on by all 15 head coaches in each division of the RMAC.
BHSU received two first-place votes and had 172 points, with Colorado Mines leading the way with 13 first-place votes and 195 points.
UC Colorado Springs was third with 163 points, followed by Colorado Mesa (159) and Fort Lewis 9148). South Dakota School of Mines was picked 12th with 54 points.
The Yellow Jacket men are coming off a shared 2019-20 RMAC regular season title with a conference record of 17-5, going 20-9 overall.
South Dakota Mines was 13-9 and 17-13 overall last season, but lost its entire starting five to graduation or transfers.
Chadron State was picked 14th with 30 points.
The BH women finished with 138 points, one spot ahead of rival South Dakota School of Mines, which had 105 points.
Colorado Mesa earned eight first-place votes and 189 points, to edge Western Colorado, which had three first-place votes and 179 points and Westminster with four first-place voted and 177 points. Colorado School of Mines was fourth with 157 points.
The Black Hills State women finished 14-8 and 17-11 last season, while the Hardrockers were 13-9 and 15-12.
Chadron State was picked with 14th with 33 points.
Both BHSU teams are set to open the regular season at Western Colorado and Fort Lewis Dec. 4-5, while South Dakota School of Mines hosts Regis and Colorado Mines Dec. 4-5.
2020-21 RMAC Preseason Coaches Polls
Men
1. Colorado Mines (13);195
2. Black Hills State (2);172
3. UC Colorado Springs;163
4. Colorado Mesa;159
5. Fort Lewis;148
6. Metro State;117
7. New Mexico Highlands;109
8. Regis;105
9. CSU Pueblo;98
T10. Western Colorado;91
T10. Westminster;91
12. South Dakota Mines;54
13. Adams State;45
14 Chadron State;30
15. Colorado Christian;18
Women
1. Colorado Mesa (8);189 (8)
2. Western Colorado (3);179
3. Westminster (4);177
4. Colorado School of Mines;157
5. Black Hills State University;138
6. South Dakota Mines;105
7. Regis;103
8. Fort Lewis;102
9. MSU Denver;95
10. CSU Pueblo;86
11. Colorado Christian;81
12. UCCS;79
13. Adams State;37
14. Chadron State;33
15. New Mexico Highlands;14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!