BHSU men picked 2nd, women 5th

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team was picked second and the BHSU women were selected fifth in the 2020-21 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Polls, released Tuesday afternoon.

The poll is voted on by all 15 head coaches in each division of the RMAC.

BHSU received two first-place votes and had 172 points, with Colorado Mines leading the way with 13 first-place votes and 195 points.

UC Colorado Springs was third with 163 points, followed by Colorado Mesa (159) and Fort Lewis 9148). South Dakota School of Mines was picked 12th with 54 points.

The Yellow Jacket men are coming off a shared 2019-20 RMAC regular season title with a conference record of 17-5, going 20-9 overall.

South Dakota Mines was 13-9 and 17-13 overall last season, but lost its entire starting five to graduation or transfers.

Chadron State was picked 14th with 30 points.

The BH women finished with 138 points, one spot ahead of rival South Dakota School of Mines, which had 105 points.