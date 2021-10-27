BHSU men picked third in RMAC Preseason Poll

The Black Hills State men's basketball team finished a strong third in the 2021-22 RMAC Preseason Coaches Poll, released Wednesday morning.

The poll is voted on by all 15 head men's basketball coaches in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Black Hills State received one first-place vote and 163 points. Under head coach Ryan Thompson, the Jackets were 11-7 overall in 2020-2021 and advanced to the RMAC semifinals.

Leading the way for the Yellow Jackets is junior forward Joel Scott, who led the team and was third in the RMAC in scoring at 20.7 points and fifth in rebounding at 7.1 rebounds a game. Senior guard Sindou Cisse averaged 14.8 points a game and 4.4 rebounds, while sophomore Adam Moussa averaged 10.4 points a game, with the second best 3-point shooting percentage at .517.

Colorado Mesa received 12 first-place votes and 192 points, followed by Colorado Mines, which had one first-place vote and 183 points. UC Colorado Springs was fourth with 134 points and Fort Lewis, with one first-place vote, was fifth with 132 points.

South Dakota Mines was ninth with 88 points and Chadron State College was 12th with 62 points.

Head coach Eric Glenn's Hardrockers return three of their top four scorers from last season in redshirt freshman guard Brevin Walter (12.3 ppg.), sophomore guard Alejandro Rama (11.3 ppg.) and junior forward Kolten Mortensen (10.7 ppg.).

In the women's polling, Colorado Mines received 11 first-place votes and 190 points, with Colorado Mesa second with two first-place votes and 164 points. Metro State-Denver was third with 151 points and Western Colorado, with one first-place vote, was fourth with 150 points.

Black Hills State was voted seventh with 116 points, with South Dakota Mines in eighth with 110 points and Chadron State in 14th with 25 points.

BHSU, 14-9 last season, went to the RMAC tournament making it to the championship game against No. 1 ranked Colorado School of Mines. After a positive COVID test for Mines, the Yellow Jackets became the RMAC champions, earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

BHSU fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to the Westminster Griffins.

The Yellow Jackets return nine players, with senior Ashlee Beacom (22 starts) and juniors Megan Engesser (20 starts) and Niki Van Wyk (16 starts) leading the way. Veteran head coach Mark Nore has brought in eight newcomers.

South Dakota Mines head coach Jeri Jacobson has 10 players returning from the 2020-21 roster that finished 11-9, including eight of the top nine scorers from last season. Leading the way is senior Ryan Weiss (17.2 ppg., 6.2 rpg.), sophomore Namoi Hidalgo (9.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg.), senior Makenna Bodette (6.9 ppg.) and senior guard Anna Combalia (6.3 ppg.)

The BHSU women are set to open the 2021-22 season Nov. 12-13 with a pair of games against Minot State in Minot, N.D, while the Yellow Jacket men take on Arkansas Fort Smith Nov. 13 in Denver, followed by Oklahoma Christian University Nov. 14, also in Denver.

The South Dakota Mines women open on the road Saturday, Nov. 6, with an exhibition at Montana State University, before beginning the regular season Nov. 12-13 in Canton Texas against West Texas A&M University and Texas Permian basin.

The Mines men open with a pair of weekend games at home, Nov. 12 against Texas A&M University-Kingsville and Nov. 13 against Texas A&M International University.

