BHSU men return with big win over Western

The Black Hills State men's basketball team returned to action a two-week layopff because of COVID issues and ran past Western Colorado 79-53 at the Donald E. Young Center Friday night in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 3-2 RMAC) defense held the Mountaineers to only 29% shooting from the field while once again showcasing their depth offensively with 27 points off the bench.
BHSU had threeplayers in double-figure scoring while shooting 46.8% from the field as a team.
Joel Scott led the scoring attack with 18 points and nine rebounds, one rebound shy of his fifth career double-double.
Ethan Forrester brought down seven boards while scoring eight points and going a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. In addition, the redshirt freshman dished out three assists.
Adam Moussa and Snjolfur Stefansson each drained a team-best three 3-pointers, scoring 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Moussa also led the defense with a trio of steals.
Tommy Donovan helped out on defense, leading the team with three blocked shots while scoring six.
After a slow start, the jackets took a 34-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets played add-on out of the break, using an 11-2 scoring run highlighted by a trio of threes to push their lead over 20 points and going ahead 45-24 with 15:21 left in the game.
BHSU would extend its lead by as much as 29 points in the final minutes of play, making 53.1 percent of their shots and 54.5% from beyond the arc in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets will turn around to play South Dakota Mines on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Rapid City.
Freidel carries South Dakota St. past North Dakota 92-73
BROOKINGS — Noah Freidel had 24 points as South Dakota State got past North Dakota 92-73 on Friday night.
Freidel hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.
Luke Appel had 15 points for South Dakota State (9-3, 3-0 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight victory. Alex Arians added 12 points. Douglas Wilson had 12 points. Baylor Scheierman had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
South Dakota State posted a season-high 21 assists.
South Dakota State totaled 56 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Tyree Ihenacho had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-12, 3-4). Filip Rebraca added 14 points. Seybian Sims had 10 points.
The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota 74-62 on Dec. 11.
Kamateros carries South Dakota past W. Illinois 65-60
MACOMB, Ill. — Tasos Kamateros had 15 points as South Dakota narrowly defeated Western Illinois 65-60 on Friday night.
Xavier Fuller had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (7-6, 5-0 Summit League), which won its sixth straight game. A.J. Plitzuweit added 13 points. Damani Hayes had eight rebounds.
Stanley Umude, the Coyotes' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 21.0 points per game, had only four points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Will Carius scored a season-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (2-10, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Tamell Pearson added 19 points. Cameron Burrell had 10 rebounds.
USD women beat Western Illinois
MACOMB, Ill.—South Dakota senior guard Chloe Lamb dropped 25 points in the Coyotes’ 73-56 victory at Western Illinois inside Western Hall.
South Dakota (9-3, 5-0 Summit) won its 23rd-straight game in Summit League regular season play.
Western Illinois (3-12, 2-5) played the Coyotes close early in the game – tying the first quarter at 15-all as Grace Gilmore knocked down a buzzer beater. South Dakota shot 60 percent in the second quarter to find a bit of separation and led 41-31 at the break.
It wasn’t until Lamb took over midway through the third quarter that the Coyotes found a comfortable lead. She scored 10-straight points to kick off a 17-1 run for USD. South Dakota held its largest lead of the game, 63-38, early in the fourth quarter.
Lamb dropped her 11th career 20-point game tonight, eight of which have come in true road games. She scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting with five 3-pointers. She also grabbed five rebounds, stole the ball three times and blocked a shot – the 10th block of her career.
Freshman guard Maddie Krull tallied 15 points for the second-straight game and senior guard Liv Korngable and senior center Hannah Sjerven both notched 11 points.
The two teams will play again Saturday afternoon.
SDSU women cruise by North Dakota
South Dakota State women's basketball breezed past North Dakota 81-52 for its ninth consecutive win Friday night.
The Jacks (12-2 and 5-0 in league play), shot 43 percent from the field, outrebounded North Dakota 46-32 and outscored the Fighting Hawks in the paint 34-28. Defensively, the Jacks had nine steals.
Tylee Irwin led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed three rebounds. Myah Selland scored 19 points, recorded seven rebounds and a team-leading three assists. Tori Nelson scored 11, while Paiton Burckhard recorded nine points, four rebounds and two assists. Haley Greer added eight points and dished two assists. Madysen Vlastuin and Mesa Byom each scored six points off the bench with Byom grabbing four rebounds.
South Dakota State takes on North Dakota once again Saturday night.
