BHSU men return with big win over Western

The Black Hills State men's basketball team returned to action a two-week layopff because of COVID issues and ran past Western Colorado 79-53 at the Donald E. Young Center Friday night in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 3-2 RMAC) defense held the Mountaineers to only 29% shooting from the field while once again showcasing their depth offensively with 27 points off the bench.

BHSU had threeplayers in double-figure scoring while shooting 46.8% from the field as a team.

Joel Scott led the scoring attack with 18 points and nine rebounds, one rebound shy of his fifth career double-double.

Ethan Forrester brought down seven boards while scoring eight points and going a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. In addition, the redshirt freshman dished out three assists.

Adam Moussa and Snjolfur Stefansson each drained a team-best three 3-pointers, scoring 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Moussa also led the defense with a trio of steals.

Tommy Donovan helped out on defense, leading the team with three blocked shots while scoring six.

After a slow start, the jackets took a 34-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.