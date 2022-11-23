BHSU men run MSU Billings out of the building, off to best start in 34 years

SPEARFISH — Fifth-ranked Black Hills State connected on its first seven 3-point attempts in its home opener against Montana State Billings on Wednesday night and never looked back.

BHSU knocked down 58.6% of its 3s in the contest on 17 of 29 shooting and limited MSUB to an abysmal 20.6% from the field.

Behind the red-hot shooting performance, BHSU cruised to a 97-38 win at the Donald E. Young Center to close non-conference play with a perfect 5-0 record, the program’s best start to open a season since the 1988-89 season.

Head coach Ryan Thompson said he couldn’t remember watching a team get off to a better start in a game.

“It was everything,” Thompson said. “It was us defending, rebounding and then playing together on offense, shooting the ball well and being sharp. So no, I couldn't be more pleased with the way we started the game.”

MSU Billings (4-1) entered the game unblemished, with a win over No. 13 Cal State San Marcos, and received votes in the latest D2 national polls, but struggled to find a rhythm throughout the game.

Sava Dukic led the way for BHSU with 26 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field and 6 of 9 shooting from 3. The graduate guard said the lights-out team shooting performance was a result of preparation, not luck.

“I feel like we can do that on any given night,” Dukic said. “We’re that talented and we’re that good, but we can't take this for granted. These are once-in-a-lifetime games and it was just fun to be out there with the guys.”

Matthew Ragsdale chimed in with 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting and knocked down 5 of 6 3-pointers. The Western Colorado transfer said he couldn’t have asked for a better first home game in Spearfish.

“This is fun, and it’s how basketball should be played,” Ragsdale said. “They were a really good team. We came out focused and we found the open shooter every time. This is fun to be a part of.”

Thompson said he was more than impressed with the way Ragsdale and Dukic shot the ball to open the team’s home slate.

“I think Sava and Matthew got off to a hot start and shot the ball well,” Thompson said. “Sava just had that kind of look in his eye, like he was just excited to be back here.”

BHSU dominated virtually every aspect of the game. BHSU won the rebound battle 49-29, dominated the paint 34-18, scored 32 points off the bench and shot the ball exceptionally throughout the contest.

“I think they're a better team than they showed,” Thompson said. “I think they were a little flat to start the game and we took advantage of it. Everything just went our way and it was just one of those nights.”

BHSU caught fire from its opening possession when Ragsdale knocked down a 3 from the right wing. The Yellow Jackets seized on that momentum to score the first 13 points of the contest. At the first media timeout, they led 25-5 with 13:46 left in the half after hitting their first seven 3s.

BHSU went on to hit 11 of 15 3-pointers in the half and held a 58-20 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the BHSU defense continued to frustrate MSUB shooters. Billings made just 21.2% of its shots from the field in the final period on 7 of 33 shooting.

Black Hills State utilized its large lead to give young players an opportunity to perform with a few key players, including Sindou Cisse and Tommy Donovan, missing time due to injuries.

Freshman Jaeton Hackley seized the moment and racked up nine points, four rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes, 19 seconds of action.

BHSU returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the BasketBrawl against South Dakota Mines at the King Center in Rapid City.

“(Mines head coach) Eric Glenn does a phenomenal job with the game preparation and scouting,” Thompson said. “He's going to have those guys ready to go and if we're not sharp in their place, it’s a rivalry game that can go either way.”