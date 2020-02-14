BHSU men run past Roadrunners

The Black Hills State men's basketball team started another winning streak Friday night as it earned a 71-56 victory over MSU-Denver at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
Both teams played a tight first half, before the Yellow Jackets pulled away to take a 31-21 lead at the half.
The Roadrunners battled back in the second, but couldn't cut the deficit under five as BHSU sealed the win.
Trey Whitley led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 16 points, Tyler Oliver added 15 points, Stefan Desnica had 13 points and Joel Scott finished with 11.
Mitch Lombard paced MSU-Denver with 17 points.
Black Hills State (18-6 overall, 15-3 RMAC) closes out the weekend when it hosts Chadron State tonight at 6 p.m.
Williams leads Mines past Chadron
Allec Williams scored 33 points and led the Hardrockers to an 83-58 win over Chadron State Friday night in Rapid City.
Mines had little trouble from the outset as it took a 17 point lead into the half at 32-15.
Mitchell Sueker added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Hardrockers, while Jack Fiddler finished with 11 points.
Michael Sparks paced the Eagles with 15 points.
South Dakota Mines (14-10 overall, 11-7 RMAC) will host MSU-Denver tonight at 6 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Mines women cruise past Chadron State
The South Dakota School of Mines women took an early lead and didn't look back as it cruised to a 73-45 victory over Chadron State Friday night in Rapid City.
The Hardrockers took a 24-6 lead at the end of the first, before carrying a 42-14 advantage into the half.
Mines added to its lead with a 13-11 third to put the game out of reach.
Ryan Weiss led the way for the Hardrockers with 21 points, Sami Steffeck and Naomi Hidalgo added 11 points apiece and Michaela Shaklee finished with 10.
Rachel Henkle paced the Eagles with 14 points and Jessica Lovitt had 11.
South Dakota Mines (13-9 overall, 11-7 RMAC) will host MSU-Denver today at 4 p.m.
MSU-Denver edges Black Hills State
Tough shooting across the board resulted in a loss as the Black Hills State University women's basketball team fell to MSU-Denver, 64-55, Friday night in Spearfish.
BHSU opened strong dropping 18 points in the first quarter to give them an eventual 26-25 advantage at half.
However, the Yellow Jacket defense could not stop the Roadrunners as the they gave up 29 points in the third quarter.
Black Hills State wasn't able to make up much ground in the fourth as it fell in its opening contest of the weekend.
On the night, the Yellow Jackets were just 14-of-55 from the field (25 percent) including just 6 of 28 (21 percent) from beyond the arc.
Racquel Wientjes and Katie Messler were the only BHSU players in double digits, scoring 10 points apiece.
The Yellow Jackets (14-9 overall, 11-7 RMAC) are back in action today when they host Chadron State at 4:00 p.m.