BHSU men run past Roadrunners

The Black Hills State men's basketball team started another winning streak Friday night as it earned a 71-56 victory over MSU-Denver at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Both teams played a tight first half, before the Yellow Jackets pulled away to take a 31-21 lead at the half.

The Roadrunners battled back in the second, but couldn't cut the deficit under five as BHSU sealed the win.

Trey Whitley led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 16 points, Tyler Oliver added 15 points, Stefan Desnica had 13 points and Joel Scott finished with 11.

Mitch Lombard paced MSU-Denver with 17 points.

Black Hills State (18-6 overall, 15-3 RMAC) closes out the weekend when it hosts Chadron State tonight at 6 p.m.

Williams leads Mines past Chadron

Allec Williams scored 33 points and led the Hardrockers to an 83-58 win over Chadron State Friday night in Rapid City.

Mines had little trouble from the outset as it took a 17 point lead into the half at 32-15.

Mitchell Sueker added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Hardrockers, while Jack Fiddler finished with 11 points.