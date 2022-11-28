BHSU men’s BasketBrawl win over SD Mines marks best start in 95 years

Black Hills State shot 75% from the field and 77.8% from 3-point range in the first half, while South Dakota Mines shot 20.7% from the field and 0% from 3.

In the second half, the Yellow Jackets faced a dry spell and the Hardrockers mounted a 12-0 run in four minutes to cut its deficit to 12 at the under 12 media timeout.

BHSU regained composure, however, and rode a 30-point performance by Joel Scott to a 78-58 victory in the BasketBrawl Monday night at the King Center.

The No. 5 ranked Yellow Jackets finished non-conference play 6-0 with the win, their best start to a season since the 1927-28 campaign.

“In the second half, they really outplayed us and it'll be a learning opportunity for us,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said. “We’ve got to play to a certain standard, regardless of the score and regardless of what happens in the first half.”

The Hardrockers (1-5) shot 42.9% from the field and 33.3% from the field in the second half. Kolton Frugoli and Brevin Walter led the way for Mines with 15 and 18 points, respectively.

“There's definitely some guys that I felt did not come in and play to their capability in the first half,” Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. “In the second half, you saw more of what they can do and I still think there's more there that they can do.”

BHSU finished 50.9% from the field on 27 of 53 shooting and knocked down 10 of 24 3s at 41.7%.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Hardrockers 30-24 in the paint and outrebounded them 38-25. Adam Moussa led the way on the boards with 13 rebounds.

Scott led the way scoring with 30 points and six assists and took over the game down the stretch when the shots weren’t falling.

“I know my teammates trust me to do that a little bit, so that definitely helps a lot,” Scott said. “I know if it's not there at the end of the day, I’ve got someone waiting to kick it out, shoot it and knock it down. It's just a trust between everyone.”

Thompson said he knows Scott can drop 30-plus points any time but credited his veteran leader for his ability to share the ball.

“He just kind of knows, when it's close and when things aren't going our way offensively, that it's time for him to kind of take over,” Thompson said. “Thankfully, he delivered once again tonight in the second half.”

Sindou Cisse, who missed time due to a knee injury, returned to the BH lineup for the first time this season on Monday. The guard tallied nine points, five boards and an assist in just under 16 minutes of action.

“It was a long time coming and it was very good to be out there with my teammates again,” Cisse said. “It helps build my confidence because I haven’t been out there and I was super nervous coming into the game.”

Matthew Ragsdale added 15 points for the Jackets on 7 of 13 shooting with one 3-pointer. Caelin Hearne and Sava Dukic each added 5 points.

In the first half, BHSU shot the lights out and grew its lead to 31 points with 5:13 left in the frame.

Mines responded in the second half with a 12-0 run to cut its deficit to a dozen with 11:38 left in the contest, but the hole proved too deep for it to dig out.

Both teams return to action and open RMAC play on Friday. Mines hosts UC Colorado Springs at 7:30 p.m. at the King Center.

Glenn hopes his team uses the second half momentum to turn the tide as they aim to qualify for the conference tournament.

"We have some process goals that we want to meet along the way," he said. "We're trending towards those and getting better and if we meet those, the wins and losses will take care of themselves."

BHSU hosts Regis Friday at 7 p.m. at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

The Yellow Jackets set lofty goals that can only be met in the NCAA Tournament, but a strong showing in conference play is essential to reach that end result.

"Every game non conference and conference is going to impact our ability to get into the national tournament," Thompson said. "So you know, we're just kind of looking at it as another game."