BHSU men score upset win over No. 13 Regis

The Black Hills State men's basketball team knocked off No. 13 Regis, 85-75, Monday night in Denver.

The Yellow Jackets (16-5 overall, 14-2 RMAC) earned their first win over a ranked opponent since Nov. 10, 2019 when the team beat No. 24 Tarleton State.

BHSU's offense came to life in the second half, shooting 56.7% from the field, 44.4% from beyond the arc, and 100% from the free-throw line, going 10 of 10. The team also had five scorers reach double-digits.

Sindou Cisse led the team with 18 points to go along with nine rebounds and an assist, while Joel Scott grabbed nine boards and had two assists, two steals and a block while scoring 13. Adam Moussa scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to go with three assists and a steal.

Ryker Cisarik and Sava Dukic were also in double digits, scoring 12 and 10, respectively. Dukic totaled two steals while Cisarik went a perfect 5 of 5 at the line.

Early 3-pointers from Cisse and Moussa gave BHSU an 8-4 lead early in the game. Back-and-forth play followed in a first half where neither team led by more than five points.

Midway through the half, a layup by Scott gave the Yellow Jackets a 17-14 lead, then with 6:50 to play, a Moussa layup gave BHSU their largest lead of the half, 29-24. In the final minutes of the first, Regis evened the score at 31-31 before taking a 40-37 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, a Dukic 3 and a Cisse layup evened things right back up at 42-42. Shortly after going back down 51-45, the Yellow Jackets went on a 20-0 scoring run behind five different scorers over the eight-minute stretch.

The run, capped off by huge dunks from Cisse and Scott, put BHSU ahead 65-51 with 8:13 remaining. But Regis wasn't done, as it inched its way back and pulled to within six, 74-68, with 2:11 to play.

Using a 3-point-play from Dukic and another big dunk from Cisse, the Yellow Jackets were able to hold that margin into the closing seconds and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to seal the 85-75 victory.

The Yellow Jackets hit the road again this weekend as they travel to face UC Colorado Springs on Friday and New Mexico Highlands on Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0