BHSU men score upset win over No. 13 Regis

The Black Hills State men's basketball team knocked off No. 13 Regis, 85-75, Monday night in Denver.
The Yellow Jackets (16-5 overall, 14-2 RMAC) earned their first win over a ranked opponent since Nov. 10, 2019 when the team beat No. 24 Tarleton State.
BHSU's offense came to life in the second half, shooting 56.7% from the field, 44.4% from beyond the arc, and 100% from the free-throw line, going 10 of 10. The team also had five scorers reach double-digits.
Sindou Cisse led the team with 18 points to go along with nine rebounds and an assist, while Joel Scott grabbed nine boards and had two assists, two steals and a block while scoring 13. Adam Moussa scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds to go with three assists and a steal.
Ryker Cisarik and Sava Dukic were also in double digits, scoring 12 and 10, respectively. Dukic totaled two steals while Cisarik went a perfect 5 of 5 at the line.
Early 3-pointers from Cisse and Moussa gave BHSU an 8-4 lead early in the game. Back-and-forth play followed in a first half where neither team led by more than five points.
Midway through the half, a layup by Scott gave the Yellow Jackets a 17-14 lead, then with 6:50 to play, a Moussa layup gave BHSU their largest lead of the half, 29-24. In the final minutes of the first, Regis evened the score at 31-31 before taking a 40-37 lead at halftime.
Out of the break, a Dukic 3 and a Cisse layup evened things right back up at 42-42. Shortly after going back down 51-45, the Yellow Jackets went on a 20-0 scoring run behind five different scorers over the eight-minute stretch.
The run, capped off by huge dunks from Cisse and Scott, put BHSU ahead 65-51 with 8:13 remaining. But Regis wasn't done, as it inched its way back and pulled to within six, 74-68, with 2:11 to play.
Using a 3-point-play from Dukic and another big dunk from Cisse, the Yellow Jackets were able to hold that margin into the closing seconds and went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to seal the 85-75 victory.
The Yellow Jackets hit the road again this weekend as they travel to face UC Colorado Springs on Friday and New Mexico Highlands on Saturday.