BHSU men top SD Mines in first meeting of season

SPEARFISH — Some games, a team gets a lift from an unexpected source. That was the case Thursday during Black Hills State’s 86-65 win over rival South Dakota Mines at the Donald E. Young Center.

P.J. Hayes came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points to lead five Yellow Jackets who scored in double figures as Black Hills State claimed its third straight win and its 10th in its last 11 games, all in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

“P.J. is an elite shooter and we got him some open looks,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said. “Credit our guys of continuing to find him. He got a hot hand in the second half and we continued to get him the ball.”

The win over a short-handed Hardrockers team didn’t come easy.

Mines had only eight players dressed due to COVID-19 issues that included starter Kolton Frugoli. Still, the Hardrockers were within 10 points of the Yellow Jackets six and half minutes into the second half.

Enter Hayes.

The sophomore guard scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half and finished 8 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc. After scoring his first basket near the hoop, Hayes canned three shots from beyond the arc as BHSU outscored Mines 23-6 over a six-minute span to take control of the game.

“Give Black Hills State credit,” Mines head coach Eric Glenn said. “They ran their stuff pretty well offensively. P.J. Hayes just had a night. Sometimes, guys just go off.

“We held Joel Scott to 15 points; that's 14 under his average. Hayes picked it up tonight. If he doesn't go off, I think it's a totally different game.”

The Yellow Jackets were far from a one-man show.

Guard Adam Moussa scored 17 points and led BHSU with six assists. Joel Scott, a junior forward who is among the favorites for RMAC player of the year, finished with 15 points and a team-best 10 rebounds. Sindou Cisse chipped in 11 points and St. Thomas More graduate Ryder Kirsch added 10 for the Yellow Jackets.

“Joel is arguably the best player in the conference and one of the best players in the country, in our opinion. He draws so much attention,” Thompson said. “Then outside of him, we have different guys step up. That's been our identity all year.”

A pullup jumper from Mines guard Brevin Walter led to a traditional 3-point play to pull the Hardrockers within six, 21-15 with 11 and a half minutes to play in the opening half. Kirsch, Hayes and Walter traded 3-pointers as both teams tried to grab momentum. Two free throws from Scott sent the Yellow Jackets into the halftime break up 39-29.

Black Hills built its lead to 15 points early in the second half, but Mines pulled back within 10 at 50-40 when Walter, who finished with a team-high 23 points, hit two free throws at the 13:31 mark. From there, Hayes got the hot hand and the Yellow Jackets stretched their lead to as many 28 when Hayes sank his final 3-pointer of the game.

“At times we just get too sped up and we make we're just too hasty around the rim,” Glenn said. “We've got to be just a little bit more deliberate and we’ve got to learn to finish a little bit better down low.”

The Yellow Jackets (12-4, 10-1 RMAC) are off until Jan. 28-29 when they play conference games at Colorado Christian and Metro State. Mines (6-11, 4-7) hosts Chadron State on Saturday before making the same swing to Denver as Black Hills State.

