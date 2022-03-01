BHSU men trounce New Mexico Highlands in RMAC QF behind trio of 20-point scorers

SPEARFISH — The last time the Black Hills State University men’s basketball team faced New Mexico Highlands, it came home disappointed after a nine-point loss in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

When the Cowboys caught fire in the last couple of months and won their last eight games, they were able to climb out of a hole and earn the No. 8 seed for the upcoming Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason tournament. As the top seed, the Yellow Jackets drew the last team to beat them.

It ended like a typical one-versus-eight game, as Black Hills State rolled by Highlands 102-76 Tuesday night before a boisterous crowd at the Donald E. Young Center.

“That was probably our best game of the year,” BHSU senior guard Sindou Cisse said. “When it mattered the most, we all came together. We locked in and stayed focused the whole game.”

Black Hills State will stay home for the playoffs as long as they win and will host UC Colorado Springs Friday night. The game time hasn’t been announced as of Tuesday night.

BHSU senior guard Sava Dukic said the loss to Highlands on Feb. 12 didn’t sit well with the team, and they came out Tuesday with a new mindset.

“They were a really good opponent and we just trusted the game plan and trusted each other and got it done,” he said.

When BHSU fell to Highlands earlier in the month, it was its second straight loss on the road trip — it also fell to Colorado Christian in Colorado Springs.

BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said the regular season is a grind, and after those two road losses, they were able to get their momentum back. He said he told the team the 22-game regular season is a marathon, not a sprint.

“I think our guys were a little rejuvenated to be done with that and accomplish our goal to win the league,” he said. “Now it is a fresh start and it is the playoffs. You just have to go bring your A-game and I think our mentality was good, and obviously we shot the ball well and that makes it easier on everyone.”

The Yellow Jackets (20-7) shot 56% from the field (39 of 70) and 54% from beyond the 3-point arc (19 of 35). The 19 field goals were a team record in the NCAA Division II era.

BHSU was especially hot in the first half, hitting 13 of 21 3-pointers and got them in bunches to pull away from the Cowboys.

Dukic hit his first five 3s and was 6 of 7 in the game, scoring 20 points. A senior from Belgrade, Serbia, he said 3-point shooting is something he has worked on his whole life.

“Some days you are going to have good days, some days you are going to have bad ones,” he said. “It’s all about my guys. If I hit one, I know they want me to shoot again. Even when I miss those guys are in my ear, they know I can shoot the ball and they are confident in me. When they are confident in me, I feel like I can do anything.”

The Cowboys had the early edge, led by senior guard Sammy Barnes-Thompkins, who was red-hot early. Barnes-Thompkins burned BHSU in Las Vegas, New Mexico with 34 points in a 83-74 win. He had 10 of the team’s first 12 points as Highlands was up by as much as five early. He finished with 12 first-half points before sitting the final three minutes after a technical foul.

The Jackets, meanwhile, continued their hot hand and got three 3-pointers by Cisse, Dukic and senior Tommy Donovan for a 44-30 lead with four minutes remaining in the first half. Dukic then hit three of his five first-half 3-pointers and Scott added another as the Jackets built a 57-35 lead at halftime.

Just like the first half, Black Hills State came out in the second scorching the net with 3-pointers by Dukic and Scott, and later two straight baskets by Cisse and a layup by Scott put the Yellow Jackets up 73-45 with 14:14 to play.

Black Hills State then got as close as it could to the basket with dunks by sophomore Ryker Cisarik, Cisse and Scott to build that advantage to 87-60 with eight minutes to play and the Jackets never looked back.

Thompson got most of his regulars out with about four minutes to play and BHSU got over the century mark on a 3-pointer by senior Michael Russell, who scored his first field goal as a Jacket. He had one career point before that basket.

Cisse, who led all scorers with 29 points, did the job from the inside and the outside, hitting 13 of 19 from the field and 3 of 5 3 pointers.

“No team can really beat us when it is falling like that,” he said. “It started with shootaround. We were getting things done in shootaround. I was just trying everything to get the win. But we still have more work to do.”

When the Jackets get out in transition, Thompson said Cisse can get his space and he is “pretty darn good.”

“I think Adam (Moussa) found him on a couple of cuts and lastly, when he was open for some 3s and they kind of sagged off of him, he took them with confidence and knocked them down,” he said. “Just everything was open, and it worked for him.”

Scott finished with 22 points, giving the Jackets three players with 20 points or more.

“Anyone can coach when you have three guys out there that can score like that,” Thompson said. “It has kind of been our team all year when Joel Scott draws a ton of attention and Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa are the best guards in the league. We have a bunch of guys who can shoot around those guys. When we’re clicking, we’re a fun team to watch.”

Of the Jackets' 39 field goals, the Jackets had 27 assists, a season high. Moussa had eight assists and Donovan six assists.

“The ball was moving and we were creating great shots for each other. That makes it easier,” Thompson said.

Dukic said their hot outside shooting was important as the Cowboys, who won the RMAC Tournament title three years ago over BHSU, have a strong offensive team. Tuesday was about weathering the storm.

“We knew they would hit some crazy, tough shots,” he said. “We weren’t really hot early, but we built up to it. That is what you have to do against teams like that. You just can’t try to outscore them. You have to try to play your best defense and run out in transitions and get some easy shots and it will come to you. That’s what we did today.”

Barnes-Thompkins and Marcus Brown both scored 22 point for Highlands (15-14). The Cowboys were 27 of 71 from the field, hitting 9 of 29 3-pointers.

