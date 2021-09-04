BHSU men win Hardrocker XC Invite

Black Hills State's Ruby Lindquist won the women's 5k in in 18:31.18, followed by teammate Xiomara Robinson was second in 19:07.78. Carleton's Clara Mayfield was third in 19:13.84, followed by Black Hills State's Sylvia Brown in 19:29.49.

Abbie Saline led Mines in eighth place in 20:16.62. The rest of the Mines women's team were Adeline Wilson (11th 20:31.65); Ryley Darnell (14th 20:51.84); Alyssa Franke (18th 21:12.99); Kayla Parisien (19th 21:16.43); Allyson Heiden (20th 21:51.11); Lillian Knudtson (21st 22:14.46); Alyssa Blake (23rd 22:29.62); Katie Magni (28th 23:37.58); Laramie Colvin (31st 25:27.84); Nadia Kaczmarz (32nd 25:31.62); Samantha Smith (33rd 27:08.68).

"We saw some really good efforts all around," said Johnson. "On the men's side we have to get a few more guys up there with Brett, and that should come with time. On the women's side we saw some really good strength as they moved up the field in the second half of the race, but we need to tighten the pack up a bit. If we can do that we'll be in good shape."