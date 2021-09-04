BHSU men win Hardrocker XC Invite

The Black Hills State University men's cross country team came away with the title title and Carleton College out of Minnesota won the women's division Saturday at the Hardrocker XC Invitational Saturday at Robbinsdale Park.
BHSU finished with 37 points to capture the men's team race, with Carleton College second with 40 points, followed by south Dakota Mines with 46 pints and Chadron State with 108 points.
Carleton College won the women's division with 31 points, to 37 points for BHSU. Mines was third with 68 points and Chadron State fourth with 100 points.
Keith Osowski of Black Hills State won the men's 8k race in 25 minutes, 51.58 seconds. Tim Dunham of Mines finished second in 25:58.93 and Carleton's Stephen Lavey was third with 26:08.62 and teammate Ben Santos was fourth in 26:12.71. Brett Fletcher of Mines was fifth in 26:14.24.
The rest of the Hardrockers were: Owen Wagner (11th 27:13.11); Zach Hentschel (13th 29:19.99); Ryan Moen (15th 27:22.52); Owen Hansmann (16th 27:27.27); Justin Quammen (24th 27:57.14); Tyler Captain (31st 28:39.24); Hunter Prather (34th 28:48.84).
"These were some of the fastest races we've seen at Robbinsdale in a long time," said head coach Steve Johnson. Both teams handled it really well. The rain yesterday forced us to adjust the course to include the bike path so that probably sped things up a bit, but they were really going after it out there today."
Black Hills State's Ruby Lindquist won the women's 5k in in 18:31.18, followed by teammate Xiomara Robinson was second in 19:07.78. Carleton's Clara Mayfield was third in 19:13.84, followed by Black Hills State's Sylvia Brown in 19:29.49.
Abbie Saline led Mines in eighth place in 20:16.62. The rest of the Mines women's team were Adeline Wilson (11th 20:31.65); Ryley Darnell (14th 20:51.84); Alyssa Franke (18th 21:12.99); Kayla Parisien (19th 21:16.43); Allyson Heiden (20th 21:51.11); Lillian Knudtson (21st 22:14.46); Alyssa Blake (23rd 22:29.62); Katie Magni (28th 23:37.58); Laramie Colvin (31st 25:27.84); Nadia Kaczmarz (32nd 25:31.62); Samantha Smith (33rd 27:08.68).
"We saw some really good efforts all around," said Johnson. "On the men's side we have to get a few more guys up there with Brett, and that should come with time. On the women's side we saw some really good strength as they moved up the field in the second half of the race, but we need to tighten the pack up a bit. If we can do that we'll be in good shape."
Also for the BHSU men, Tim Brown came in seventh with a time of 5:20.4 followed by freshman Britton Elkin in eighth (26:42.2). Rounding out the top ten for the men was junior Matt Parker in ninth with a time of 26:52.7. Lincoln Fleischman took 12th finishing the race in 27:16.2, Nolan Maher took 20th finishing in 27:42.1, with Levi Smith close behind in 21st with a time of 27:49.8. David Standish completed his first race as a Yellow Jacket with a time of 27:56.3.
Rounding out the pack for the Yellow Jackets were Noah Bordewyk (26th in 28:01.3), Hayden Grosz (28th in 28:06.1), Addison Red Fox (33rd in 28.45.5), and Wyatt Dooley (35th in29:18.2).
Erica Dykstra rounded out the top 10 Yellow Jacket finishers for the women in ninth (20:17.1).
Rounding out the Yellow Jacket women's team were Katie Knutson who finished her first race as a Yellow Jacket in 25th with a time of 22:36.2 with Aryn Meiners not far behind her in 26th with a time of 22:40.2.
Next up is the Gage McSpadden Memorial Friday, Sept. 17 in Spearfish.
BHSU volleyball splits two matches again in Billings
The Black Hills State University volleyball team split its matches in day two of the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Billings, Mont., Saturday, falling to Saint Martin's 3-2 and defeating Bemidji in straight sets.
The Yellow Jackets fell to St. Martin's 24-26, 23-25, 25-12, 25-8 and 15-7 and defeated Bemidji 25-17, 25-12 amd 25-18.
Against St. martin's Madison Hoopman led the Yellow Jackets with eight kills., Emma Desanti had 16 assists and Haedyn Rhoades finished with 24 digs.
Against Bemidji, Hoopman led the way with 13 kills, Karly Marx was the assist leader with 32 and Rhoades recorded 13 digs and six aces.
Black Hills State, 2-2, returns to action next Friday and Saturday at the Tiger Classic hosted by Fort Hays State in Hays, Kan.