BHSU men win program's first RMAC Championship

SPEARFISH — After torching the net in the first two games of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament, the Black Hills State men's basketball team turned to defense to bring home the first-place trophy.

The Yellow Jackets, the top seed in the tournament after winning the regular-season title, rallied from seven points down in the final six minutes and held off No. 6 Regis University 69-66 Saturday night at the Donald E. Young Center.

The tournament title was the first-ever in the RMAC for the Yellow Jackets (22-7), who will now wait to see who they play in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament, with the selection show Sunday night at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“I’m just so happy for our guys,” said BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson, who was named RMAC Coach of the Year Wednesday. “I don’t know if it was our best game, but I thought Regis played extremely well and made things very difficult on us. But credit to our guys, they just kept grinding it out. We did not make as many shots as we did recently, but we found a way."

The Yellow Jackets trailed early, but rallied for a one-point halftime lead. The game went back and forth in the final 20 minutes with several lead changes, as the underdog Rangers (20-10), led by senior guard Brian Dawson, and twice had seven-point leads in the second half.

Trailing 60-53 with 7 minutes and 49 seconds remaining, the Yellow Jackets turned to their defense and tournament MVP Joel Scott, who led BHSU with 29 points.

BHSU had four straight stops defensively on two missed shots and two turnovers to get back in the game.

Six points by Dawson, three free throws by Troy Brady and a 3-pointer by Aaron Bokol put Regis back in front 56-49 with 7:25 remaining.

The Jackets scrapped their way back on a 3-pointer by junior Adam Moussa, two free throws by Scott and a layup by senior Sindou Cisse to cut the lead to 62-60 with 4:34 to play.

A layup by junior Tommy Donovan and a three-point play off a dunk by Scott, followed by a layup by Scott, put the Jackets back up 67-64 with 1:55 remaining.

After Dawson’s short jumper cut the Jacket lead to one point with 50 seconds to play, BHSU turned the ball over with 20 seconds remaining, giving Regis a chance for the win. But the BHSU defense forced a turnover when Donovan got a finger on Dawson’s pass with two seconds left, and Scott grabbed the bouncing ball and was fouled. He hit both free throws for the important three-point lead.

After two timeouts, Regis got off a long 3-pointer but it was well off the mark, enabling the large BHSU student section to celebrate on the court.

“Credit to Tommy Donovan, because he was the one who got a finger on it and allowed me to jump in front of it,” Scott said. “It was crazy. We knew we had to get a stop in that moment, but Tommy just locked up late in the game and played really well.”

The Jackets got off to a slow start, turning the ball over three of their first four possessions and missing a shot on the other. BHSU had 10 turnovers in the first half.

“We were uptight and timid early on, but late in the game we just played our game and did what we know how to do,” Scott said.

Regis got off to a strong start, leading 18-12 at the first media timeout, hitting all four of its 3-point attempts.

The Yellow Jackets, however, overcame the slow start and went on a 10-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Moussa, for its first lead of the game at 20-18.

Regis returned the favor and scored nine straight points and led 33-29 before the Jackets again came back late. BHSU got four points from Scott and another 3-pointer from Moussa and took a 36-35 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Led by Scott’s 12 first-half points, the Yellow Jackets shot 52% from the field and hit 5 of 14 3 pointers. Regis got 14 points from Dawson and also hit five 3s in the first 20 minutes. Dawson finished with a game-high 32 points for the Rangers.

There wasn’t a lot of offense early in the second half, but the Jackets led 43-39 with 15 minutes to play on a 3-pointer by sophomore PJ Hayes. But Regis bounced back with five straight for the one-point lead, only to see Scott score down low for a 45-44 advantage with 12 minutes to play.

Dawson continued his hot shooting and enabled the Rangers to build the lead. Aaron Bokol’s tip-in put Regis up 60-53 with 6:10 to play.

The Jackets gave up just six points the rest of the way.

“I think our defense carried us tonight,” Thompson said. “We held them to 40% in the game shooting from the field. If you are going to win a championship, you are going to have to do it in different ways. Some nights you can get up-tempo and score a bunch of points and some nights you have to grind it out and find a way to get stops.”

Scott had 17 of his points in the second half, including 13 in the final 7:46. Averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds on the season, the 6-foot-8 junior scored 85 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in the three tournament games. In the three games, he was 32 of 41 from the field and hit 18 of 25 free throws.

“It means a lot but I can’t do it without the team," said Scott on being named MVP. "I can’t get the accolades I get without the other people around me, without Coach Thompson or anybody else. They trust me and I trust them. It is really a team effort. It is not just me.”

The nearly sold out crowd again lifted the Jackets to the tournament title, Moussa said.

“I’ve never really played in front of this many fans in a playoff game, but I think we handled it well,” he said. “The first two games it gave us a lot of energy and this game we came out flat, assuming we would get out to a big run. I think we did a great job of handling the storm,”

It was an up and down season for the Rangers, which started 16-2, then lost seven of eight before closing strong and nearly taking the title. Head coach Brady Bergeson said he was proud of how his team closed the season.

“Congratulations to Black Hills for winning the championship of the tournament. It was a great game, great organization, well executed,” he said. “After that slide, we never pointed fingers and never made excuses. We gave ourselves a shot at the end, which we did. Outside of the three-point single possession game, this was about close as you could get to be the conference champion than it could be."

Also for the Jackets, Cisse finished with 12 points and Hayes added 10. BHSU shot 46% from the field (22 of 48) and hit 7 of 25 3s. Black Hills State also knocked down 18 of 22 free throws to 11 of 15 for Regis.

The Jackets will now get ready to play in its first-ever NCAA Tournament.

“It means a lot (to move on). We definitely put a lot of work in during the fall,” Moussa said. “I think the difference in all of these games has honestly been coaching. When you have a coach that trusts you so much, like shooting 3-for-12 and he keeps you on the court late in the game, it has really been special this year.”

