BHSU men win thriller in Colorado Springs

Black Hills State men's basketball defeated UC Colorado Springs with a game-winning layup from Joel Scott as the clock expired to win 73-71 Monday night.
In a game that saw eight ties, the Yellow Jackets (4-5, 4-5 RMAC) led for over 30 minutes, including when it counted most, and shot over 50% (50.9) for the sixth time this season.
Scott and Adam Moussa tied for the team lead with 19 points, making 8 of 10 and 7 of 15 from the field, respectively.
Sindou Cisse grabbed a team-leading eight boards and added two assists and a steal. Scott grabbed two steals and three rebounds.
Adam Moussa led the way with five steals and tied for the team lead with two steals while scoring seven points.
Kevin Senghore-Peterson scored 10 points to go with three boards and two assists.
BHSU got out to an early 5-0 lead in the game with a Snjolfur Stefansson 3-pointer and a pair of free throws by Cisse. UCCS kept it close, however, pulling even at 14-14 with a Jezza McKenzie 3, and then again at 21-apiece with a layup midway through the first half.
The game remained neck-and-neck until a trey from Moussa gave the team some separation with its largest lead of the half, 38-28, at 2:03. Both teams sank a 3 in the closing seconds of the period and the Yellow Jackets went into the locker room with a 43-36 advantage.
Out of the half, the Yellow Jackets led by as much as 12 points on a Moussa steal and scored to go up 53-41. From there, UCCS inched back and once again pulled even before taking its first lead of the game at 62-59 with a 3-pointer at 7:10.
The Mountain Lions held the lead until a Whitley 3 locked the game back up at 66-66 with 3:36 left. Shortly after, tied 69-69 in the final minute of play, a Cisse layup put the Yellow Jackets up 71-69, but UCCS answered with a pair of free throws to bring the game to its eighth tie.
UCCS had the ball with 0.5 seconds left, but the team's in-bound pass was thrown out of bounds, giving the Yellow Jackets the ball under their own net. BHSU took advantage of the opportunity as Moussa in-bounded the ball directly to Scott under the basket, who rolled it in for the win.
The Yellow Jackets will play three road games in four days, starting with a Friday, Feb. 5 matchup at Adam's State, tipping off at 7:30. BHSU will then take on CSU Pueblo on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Western Colorado on Monday, Feb. 8.
ENGESSER NAMED RMAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Megan Engesser has been named the RMAC's women's basketball offensive player of the week.
Engesser started out the week leading the team in scoring against Chadron with a career high 25 points scored while also tallying a career-high number of field goals (8) and 3-pointers made (6) on the night. Engesser also recorded seven rebounds with one assist against Chadron. During the weekend's double header against Metro State and CCU, Engesser recorded nine and 13 points, respectively. Engesser also added four additional 3-pointers and seven additional rebounds throughout the weekend.
Currently, Engesser leads the Yellow Jackets in 3-point attempts, 3-pointers made, 3-point percentage, and 3-pointers per game. Engesser is ranked third in 3-pointers made in the RMAC and ninth in the nation with 36, while currently being ranked second in the RMAC and eleventh in the nation in 3-pointer percentage at 52.9%.