BHSU men win thriller in Colorado Springs

Out of the half, the Yellow Jackets led by as much as 12 points on a Moussa steal and scored to go up 53-41. From there, UCCS inched back and once again pulled even before taking its first lead of the game at 62-59 with a 3-pointer at 7:10.

The Mountain Lions held the lead until a Whitley 3 locked the game back up at 66-66 with 3:36 left. Shortly after, tied 69-69 in the final minute of play, a Cisse layup put the Yellow Jackets up 71-69, but UCCS answered with a pair of free throws to bring the game to its eighth tie.

UCCS had the ball with 0.5 seconds left, but the team's in-bound pass was thrown out of bounds, giving the Yellow Jackets the ball under their own net. BHSU took advantage of the opportunity as Moussa in-bounded the ball directly to Scott under the basket, who rolled it in for the win.

The Yellow Jackets will play three road games in four days, starting with a Friday, Feb. 5 matchup at Adam's State, tipping off at 7:30. BHSU will then take on CSU Pueblo on Saturday, Feb. 6 and Western Colorado on Monday, Feb. 8.

ENGESSER NAMED RMAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Megan Engesser has been named the RMAC's women's basketball offensive player of the week.