Black Hills State men's basketball's Friday night game at Regis has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Regis men's basketball program, as announced by the RMAC office, in accordance with the league's COVID-19 protocols.

At this time, both women's basketball games are still to be played as scheduled this weekend, as well as the men's Saturday game at Colorado Mines.

Further information regarding the potential rescheduling of this contest will be released at a later time.

