Saturday's Black Hills State men's basketball game against Colorado Mesa has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. Doors will open at Noon. Tickets for Saturday's game are valid for Sunday's tipoff. BHSU Athletics will be hosting Spearfish Day during Sunday's game as well.
BHSU men's basketball game moved to Sunday
