COLLEGE

BHSU men's basketball game moved to Sunday

  • Updated
BHSUYellowjackets logo

BHSU Yellowjackets mascot

 Courtesy photo

Saturday's Black Hills State men's basketball game against Colorado Mesa has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. Doors will open at Noon. Tickets for Saturday's game are valid for Sunday's tipoff. BHSU Athletics will be hosting Spearfish Day during Sunday's game as well. 

