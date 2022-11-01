 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU men's basketball ranked No. 10 nationally in preseason poll

gp032422finalfourii5.JPG (copy)

Black Hills State's Joel Scott (1) jumps for a shot over Northwest Missouri's Wes Dreamer during the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Final Four March 24 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

 Grace Pritchett, Courier & Press

Black Hills State men's basketball enters the 2022-23 season at No. 10 on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II preseason poll, which was released Tuesday afternoon. It marks the program's first-ever appearance on a national preseason poll.

After receiving votes over four different weeks last season, and eventually appearing at No. 22 to end the 2021-22 season, the Yellow Jackets are a program on the rise. They were also tabbed No. 1 on the South Central Regional preseason poll.

BHSU returns nine key contributors from last season's Final Four team, and has added even more talent in both freshmen and transfers.

The regular season tips off on Friday, Nov. 11 against Arkansas Fort Smith in Oklahoma City at 4:30 p.m. MT.

