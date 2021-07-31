 Skip to main content
BHSU men's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule
alert
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU men's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

BHSU SD Mines MBK 20200303

Black Hills State forward Joel Scott (1) backs down South Dakota Mines’ Mitchell Sueker toward the basket during the first round of the 2020 RMAC basketball tournament in Spearfish.

 Jeff Easton / Journal Staff, File

Black Hills State men's basketball has released its 2021-22 schedule, which features five non-conference games and 11 home games within the 27-game slate.

The Yellow Jackets open the season on the road, heading down to the Conference Challenge hosted by Metro State to play Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 13 and Arkansas Fort Smith on Nov. 14.

The next weekend features another road tournament, this time the East-West Challenge in Aberdeen to take on Northern State on Nov. 19 and Augustana on Nov. 20.

The team's non-conference schedule wraps up on Nov. 24 in Billings, Montana against Montana State-Billings.

RMAC play begins at home as BHSU hosts Western Colorado Dec. 3 and Fort Lewis Dec. 4.

A road trip to Colorado Mesa (Dec. 10) and Westminster (Dec. 11) will follow, before heading back home to face New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 17 and UCCS on Dec. 18.

Following winter break, the Yellow Jackets hit the road and travel to Regis on Dec. 31 and Colorado Mines on Jan. 1, 2022. They head home for one against Colorado Mesa on Jan. 8 and then head to Western Colorado on Jan. 15.

BHSU returns home for a pair of rival games against Chadron State (Jan. 18) and South Dakota Mines (Jan. 21) before going on the road again to Metro State (Jan. 28) and Colorado Christian (Jan. 29).

The team opens February hosting Adams State on Feb. 4 and CSU Pueblo on Feb. 5 before a final four-game road trip to UCCS (Feb. 11), New Mexico Highlands (Feb. 12), Chadron State (Feb. 15) and South Dakota Mines (Feb. 19).

Two final home games wrap up the 2021-22 regular season against Colorado Christian on Feb. 25 and Metro State on Feb. 26.

The RMAC Tournament will begin March 2, and conclude with the championship game on March 6.

