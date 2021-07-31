BHSU men's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

Black Hills State men's basketball has released its 2021-22 schedule, which features five non-conference games and 11 home games within the 27-game slate.

The Yellow Jackets open the season on the road, heading down to the Conference Challenge hosted by Metro State to play Oklahoma Christian on Nov. 13 and Arkansas Fort Smith on Nov. 14.

The next weekend features another road tournament, this time the East-West Challenge in Aberdeen to take on Northern State on Nov. 19 and Augustana on Nov. 20.

The team's non-conference schedule wraps up on Nov. 24 in Billings, Montana against Montana State-Billings.

RMAC play begins at home as BHSU hosts Western Colorado Dec. 3 and Fort Lewis Dec. 4.

A road trip to Colorado Mesa (Dec. 10) and Westminster (Dec. 11) will follow, before heading back home to face New Mexico Highlands on Dec. 17 and UCCS on Dec. 18.

Following winter break, the Yellow Jackets hit the road and travel to Regis on Dec. 31 and Colorado Mines on Jan. 1, 2022. They head home for one against Colorado Mesa on Jan. 8 and then head to Western Colorado on Jan. 15.