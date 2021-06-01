BHSU men's basketball signs three

Black Hills State men's basketball head coach Ryan Thompson has announced the signing of Victor Desmond, Caelin Hearne and Jadin Penigar for the 2021-22 season.
"We are very excited about Caelin, Jadin and Victor joining our program this fall," said Thompson. "With this recruiting class we wanted to address size, athleticism, defense, and shooting while making sure we only brought in our type of guys that would fit well within our team's culture and style of play. I could not be more pleased with this group of student-athletes. They fit our needs on the court and will help move our program forward. Moreover, they are excellent young men that will represent our program and university in a first-class manner."
Desmond comes in a 6-foot-7 forward out of Onalaska High School in Wisconsin. His senior season he averaged 11 points, six rebounds and three assists per game and was named First Team All-Tribune.
During his time at Onalaska, his team was a state runner-up and he also played in the WBCA All-Star Game.
Hearne is a 6-4 guard from Norman, Oklahoma, and played basketball at Norman North High School.
He was named First Team All-Conference his senior year after averaging 15 points per game. Hearne averaged 13 points per game his freshman season and 12 points per game as a junior.
In addition to high school basketball, Hearne also played in the Below The Rim organization, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Penigar is a 6-4 guard out of Logan, Utah, and has been a standout at Logan High School while accumulating several accolades. His senior year he averaged 18.6 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game on his way to being named All-Region MVP and All-Star MVP.
Penigar was also named All-Star MVP his junior year when he averaged 15 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. He has also earned First Team All-Region, Second Team All-State and Region MVP.
Penigar's father, Desmond Penigar, played collegiately at Utah State before playing in the NBA with the Orlando Magic during the 2003-04 season, and then professionally overseas.
Kyle Lawson returns to BHSU in full-time role
Black Hills State men's basketball head coach Ryan Thompson have announced the hiring of Kyle Lawson as assistant coach.
"I am very excited to announce that Coach Lawson will be rejoining our program for the 2021-22 season," said Thompson. "He did an excellent job in his two years with us as a graduate assistant before making a great impact in his time at Dawson Community College this past season. Kyle possesses all of the traits necessary to be an elite college coach. He is intelligent, well organized, enthusiastic, personable, and a tireless worker. I look forward to watching Kyle continue to develop as a young coach, and to see the impact he will have on our program."
Lawson returns to BHSU after previously working with the men's basketball team as a graduate assistant for two seasons from 2018-20.
During the 2020-21 season, Lawson served as assistant men's basketball coach at Dawson Community College under head coach Joe Peterson. That season, the Buccaneers finished with a 23-3 record and advanced to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament for the first time in school history.
Before that, he spent two years at BHSU as a graduate assistant with men's basketball. In his first stint with the Yellow Jackets, he assisted the team to its first RMAC regular season championship, most wins in a two-year period with 38 and first playoff win in the Division II era.