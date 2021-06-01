BHSU men's basketball signs three

In addition to high school basketball, Hearne also played in the Below The Rim organization, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Penigar is a 6-4 guard out of Logan, Utah, and has been a standout at Logan High School while accumulating several accolades. His senior year he averaged 18.6 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals per game on his way to being named All-Region MVP and All-Star MVP.

Penigar was also named All-Star MVP his junior year when he averaged 15 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. He has also earned First Team All-Region, Second Team All-State and Region MVP.

Penigar's father, Desmond Penigar, played collegiately at Utah State before playing in the NBA with the Orlando Magic during the 2003-04 season, and then professionally overseas.

Kyle Lawson returns to BHSU in full-time role

Black Hills State men's basketball head coach Ryan Thompson have announced the hiring of Kyle Lawson as assistant coach.