BHSU men's games canceled at Western, Fort Lewis

The Black Hills State University men's basketball team will have to wait yet again another week to open its 2020-2021 season.
The Yellow Jackets scheduled doubleheader Friday and Saturday at Western Colorado and Fort Lewis, respectively, have been canceled due to COVID-19 testing and protocols.
Currently, there are no plans to reschedule or make up these games.
Two previously opening weekends were canceled or postponed as well, Nov. 22-23 at home against Regis and Colorado School of Mines and last Friday a non-conference game at Metro State in Denver. The Regis and Colorado Mines were postponed to to Jan. 3-4.
The Yellow Jackets are now set to open their season at home Dec. 11 against Colorado Mesa at 7:30.
Fan Attendance
BHSU will not be permitting fans into any of its four home basketball games this month before winter break. These games include Dec. 11 men's and women's basketball against Colorado Mesa, and Dec. 12 men's and women's basketball against Westminster.
Three of four Chadron State games postponed
Due to Covid-19 factors, three Chadron State College basketball games will be postponed this weekend.
The CSC women will not travel to Durango, Colorado, for their Friday game at Fort Lewis College, but will instead board a bus Friday, pending test results, for Western Colorado University in Gunnison, for a Saturday evening game.
The Eagles men's team will not be traveling at all this weekend. They are set to open up the season at home next weekend versus Westminster College and Colorado Mesa University.
The schools involved may attempt to make up the canceled games, depending on dates becoming available later in the season. No dates are set at this time.
