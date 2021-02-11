BHSU men's hoops add pair of make-up games

Black Hills State men's basketball has each added a pair of make-up road games to its schedule, rescheduling games that were previously postponed.

The Yellow Jackets will now travel to play Western Colorado on Monday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m., a game that had been previously scheduled to be played Feb. 8.

The men have also added a Tuesday, Feb. 23 matchup at CSU Pueblo to make up a game that was originally scheduled for Feb. 6.

Both Black Hills State men and women are back in action Friday night, hosting the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, with the women's game at 5:30 p.m. and the men's game at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, BHSU men host Colorado Christian at 5 p.m.

BHSU triathlon adds spring competition

The Black Hills State women's triathlon team has added a pair of spring races to its schedule after the fall season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yellow Jackets will be competing in their first races of the academic year with back-to-back competitions on March 6-7 at the Clermont Draft Legal Festival in Clermont, Florida.