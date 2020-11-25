 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BHSU, Metro State game canceled
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU, Metro State game canceled

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Just a day after the non-conference game was announced, Black Hills State University and Metro State have canceled their men's basketball game, previously scheduled for Friday, due to COVID-19 testing and protocols.

The Yellow Jacket men and women are still scheduled to open their season Friday, Dec. 4 at Western Colorado, followed by a Saturday, Dec. 5 matchup at Fort Lewis.

The South Dakota School of Mines men and women are also scheduled to open their seasons Dec. 4-5, but the Hardrockers will host Regis University Friday and Colorado School of Mines Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News