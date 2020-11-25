BHSU, Metro State game canceled

Just a day after the non-conference game was announced, Black Hills State University and Metro State have canceled their men's basketball game, previously scheduled for Friday, due to COVID-19 testing and protocols.

The Yellow Jacket men and women are still scheduled to open their season Friday, Dec. 4 at Western Colorado, followed by a Saturday, Dec. 5 matchup at Fort Lewis.

The South Dakota School of Mines men and women are also scheduled to open their seasons Dec. 4-5, but the Hardrockers will host Regis University Friday and Colorado School of Mines Saturday.

