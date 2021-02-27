BHSU, Mines off to good start at RMAC meet

The Black Hills State University indoor track and field opened the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships with one win and four First Team finishers after the first day Friday at the Young Center in Spearfish.
First Team All-Conference finishers included Hoyt Nicholas, Kyla Sawvell, Maddi Fidler, and Xiomara Robinson while also having two Second Team All-Conference finishers Sully Mack and Ruby Lindquist.
Swavell picked up the Jacket win, capturing the weight throw, recording another provisionally qualifying throw of 18.43m and defending her conference championship title from 2020.
In the same event, Fidler recorded a personal best throw of 16.93m to earn third, while freshman Savannah Perez threw 15.90m for eighth place.
For the BHSU men, Nicholas was able to record a throw of 16.71m, earning second place in the men's weight throw, while Mack recorded a throw of 16.06m earning sixth place.
On the track, Breanne Fuller took care of business on the track earning her place in the 60m dash finals running 7.77. Finals will be run on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the women's 60m dash. Mikayla Tracy also earned her spot in finals on the track taking fifth place in the women's 400m dash prelims and will compete in finals at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday. Robinson got it done in the mile running her second sub 5:00 mile of the season (4:58.98) to earn third place for the women's mile. Following close behind was Ruby Lindquist running a 5:03.03 mile to earn fifth for BHSU.
For South Dakota Mines, Andrew Ferris took his place on the podium with a third place finish in the 800 with a time of 1:56.18.
Dakin Nolan placed fifth and Warren Minerich finished eighth in the men's weight throw. Nolan had a throw of 16.18m and Minerich's throw of 15.78m was a personal best for him.
In the women's weight throw, Jenna Sayler placed second with a throw of 17.01m, a personal record for Sayler. Macy McClure was sixth with a personal best throw of 16.22m.
Jonathan Hopkins is currently in third place after today and is slightly ahead of his record setting pace he set in January.
In the men's pole vault, Ty Nickerson placed fourth with a provisional qualifying mark of 4.81m. That jump moves Nickerson into 2nd all-time. Jared Wilson also had a person best jump of 4.51m to finish sixth overall. Wilson's jump moves him into sixth all-time for indoors.
"It was a great day for us," said Mines head coach Steve Johnson. "(Saturday) is a big day as well, hopefully we can keep things rolling."
Action runs through Sunday.