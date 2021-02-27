BHSU, Mines off to good start at RMAC meet

The Black Hills State University indoor track and field opened the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships with one win and four First Team finishers after the first day Friday at the Young Center in Spearfish.

First Team All-Conference finishers included Hoyt Nicholas, Kyla Sawvell, Maddi Fidler, and Xiomara Robinson while also having two Second Team All-Conference finishers Sully Mack and Ruby Lindquist.

Swavell picked up the Jacket win, capturing the weight throw, recording another provisionally qualifying throw of 18.43m and defending her conference championship title from 2020.

In the same event, Fidler recorded a personal best throw of 16.93m to earn third, while freshman Savannah Perez threw 15.90m for eighth place.

For the BHSU men, Nicholas was able to record a throw of 16.71m, earning second place in the men's weight throw, while Mack recorded a throw of 16.06m earning sixth place.