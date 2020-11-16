BHSU Nov. 22 and 23 doubleheaders postponed

"Due to the nature of the coronavirus pandemic and what we are seeing in various locations around the region within our league, the winter basketball schedule as it is currently set will need to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis," said Athletic Director Jhett Albers. "Decisions to travel and play will be based on COVID testing within each respective program as well as the landscape of the communities and areas of the host institutions. We will remain optimistic and flexible in our scheduling to continue to make the best decisions for the health and welfare of our student-athletes while still providing opportunities for them to compete."