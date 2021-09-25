BHSU overcomes 21-point deficit to beat Adams State in 2OT

SPEARFISH — Credit Black Hills State. It knows how to celebrate Swarm Day in style.
The Yellow Jackets came back from 21 points down at halftime to send a near-capacity crowd at Lyle Hare Stadium away from the school’s homecoming celebration with a thrilling 51-48 double-overtime victory Saturday over Adams State.
“This is kind of our ‘chip’ season; we were picked to finish ninth in the conference this year,” Black Hills State head coach Josh Breske said after his team improved to 3-1 on the season. “Our guys, they put a chip on their shoulders and we’ve gone to work every week. To get a win in front of our fans validates our progress and our success.”
A quick start to the second half sparked the Yellow Jackets to life after a lackluster first half, and Black Hills made plays to tie the game late in regulation.
“I'm really proud of our guys for fighting and just believing the whole time,” said BH quarterback Chance Eben, who rushed for 113 yards and three scores, and added 190 passing yards. “It was a great day, great team effort. The defense did their thing, and the offense, we did our thing.”
The game was a tale of two halves, with the Grizzlies winning the opening two quarters of play before the Yellow Jackets made a huge comeback in the second half and winning the game in the second overtime on a 17-yard run by Eben.
Adams State thoroughly dominated Black Hills State over the first half of play. The Grizzlies held a 24-3 lead after two quarters, outgaining the Yellow Jackets 513-155 in total yards. Quarterback John Buksa rushed for 97 yards and two scores and added another 126 passing yards to lead Adams State over the first 30 minutes.
Breske said he and his assistant coaches told their team to stop trying to do too much and to instead focus on being true to their assignments.
“I was fully expecting our offensive and defensive coordinators to come in, drop a bunch of new coverages and adjustments to this front and that protection. There was none of that,” Breske said. “The message was very clear from our coordinators: You guys are pressing too hard and you're doing other people's jobs. You need to just do your job.”
The coaches’ message worked.
The Yellow Jackets, after rushing for 96 yards in the first half, stuck to their ground game throughout the final 30 minutes of play, with Matthew Collier totaling 121 of his game-high 176 rushing yards over the final two quarters. Black Hills put up 409 yards of total offense over the second half and overtime.
Eben felt stickin to the run game, despite trailing by three scores, keyed the Yellow Jackets’ victory.
“It was huge. I think it's the reason we won the game,” the sophomore signal-caller said. “We became more run-oriented the second half. We started executing it early in the third quarter and hitting with a lot of tempo.”
Black Hills opened the second half with a touchdown on a 2-yard run from Eben. Then, after forcing a three-and-out defensively, got an 11-yard TD run from Nolan Susel.
The Yellow Jackets got another defensive stop and appeared to be on their way to the game-tying score when Eben went to the sideline and Aidan Willard came in and threw an interception deep in Grizzlies territory.
Down 38-30 with six minutes to play, Black Hills drove 81 yards and pulled within two points when Susel barreled into the end zone with 1:41 left in regulation. Eben then hit Keilar Harpham with a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 38-38.
The teams traded scores in the first overtime, but Black Hills held Adams State to a field goal in the second overtime. Facing third-and-12 at the Grizzlies 17-yard line, Eben carried the ball up the gut before lowering his shoulder at the goal line to score the game-winning TD.
“Coaches called a draw and, if there's two linebackers in the box, we want one to go with the tight end and cover him. Then we have one linebacker in the box for the center to pull on,” Eben explained. “I just had to beat the safety, one-on-one.”
Black Hills State (3-1, 1-1) is on the road next week for a meeting with Fort Lewis State (0-4, 0-3) on Saturday.