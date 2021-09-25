BHSU overcomes 21-point deficit to beat Adams State in 2OT

Adams State thoroughly dominated Black Hills State over the first half of play. The Grizzlies held a 24-3 lead after two quarters, outgaining the Yellow Jackets 513-155 in total yards. Quarterback John Buksa rushed for 97 yards and two scores and added another 126 passing yards to lead Adams State over the first 30 minutes.

Breske said he and his assistant coaches told their team to stop trying to do too much and to instead focus on being true to their assignments.

“I was fully expecting our offensive and defensive coordinators to come in, drop a bunch of new coverages and adjustments to this front and that protection. There was none of that,” Breske said. “The message was very clear from our coordinators: You guys are pressing too hard and you're doing other people's jobs. You need to just do your job.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The coaches’ message worked.

The Yellow Jackets, after rushing for 96 yards in the first half, stuck to their ground game throughout the final 30 minutes of play, with Matthew Collier totaling 121 of his game-high 176 rushing yards over the final two quarters. Black Hills put up 409 yards of total offense over the second half and overtime.

Eben felt stickin to the run game, despite trailing by three scores, keyed the Yellow Jackets’ victory.