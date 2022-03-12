 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BHSU overcomes double-digit deficit for first NCAA Tournament win

Black Hills State's Adam Moussa (10) drives to the basket as Regis' Kevin Ebiriekwe defends during the RMAC Championship game March 5 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

 Matt Gade / Journal Staff

The Black Hills State men's basketball team overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to beat Dallas Baptist 76-68 in their first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

After going down 22-9 with 8:23 to play in the first half, the No. 3 Yellow Jackets (23-7) battled back and tied the game 36-36 with 14:21 remaining and pulled ahead with under 12 minutes left. After taking the lead, they outscored the No. 6 Patriots (17-12) 34-28 to pull off the first-round win.

Joel Scott scored a game-high 25 points 7 of 12 shooting, going 10-for-13 at the free-throw line for BHSU, while Tommy Donovan tallied 15 points and Sindou Cisse added 12. Adam Moussa was one point away from a double-double, finishing with nine points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Yellow Jackets shot 44%, went of 10 of 26 from 3-point range and converted 20 of 32 free throws. They tallied 10 steals, and collected 16 points via fast break.

BHSU will face the winner of No. 2 West Texas A&M (27-6) and No. 7 Angelo State (20-9) in the second round at 4 p.m. Sunday.

