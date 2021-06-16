BHSU rodeo faring well as CNFR returns to Casper

After a year lost to the Covid pandemic, the College National Finals Rodeo returned to Casper, Wyo., on Sunday for a week-long stint at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center), featuring college rodeo’s very best rodeo student athletes.
The 400 or so athletes vying for top honors in Saturday’s championship gold buckle round includes a sizable contingent of South Dakota cowgirls and cowboys. And among them, some of the top college rodeo talent in the nation judging by results from the first four days of competition.
A couple of Black Hills State University students were among the event leaders heading into the Wednesday night performance.
Collin Palmer, a Yellow Jacket senior, has roped and trussed three steers in 35.8-seconds to earn the top spot on the tie-down roping leaderboard heading into the Wednesday night performance. And though Palmer’s three trips (9.9, 14.6, 11.3) may not retain the spot on the leaderboard heading, his aggregate on three head would seem to assure the Bison native a spot in Saturday’s championship short go.
“I talked to my coach Glen (Lammers) before I ran my first calf, and we wanted to just see a good start and go aggressive,” Palmer said. “We worked on that all season, being on the offense and not letting the calf get a good advantage on you. My first calf was a little softer and I just wanted to be smooth. On the second calf, he was a little stronger and we had to run him a little further, but it was the same game on the ground, taking control rather than playing it too safe. There are a few guys left that could still bump me out, but hopefully I got three of them tied fast enough to stay in it.”
A 4.0 student in the classroom, Palmer is making his first CNFR appearance.
“This has been a dream come true. When I went to school and got the opportunity to rodeo for Glen, it kind of worked out," Palmer said. “I kept thinking I would really like to make the CNFR. I got to come and watch a couple of times and that kind of put the drive in me a little bit more, and so now to make it my last year after struggling the last four seasons has been so nice.”
Courtney Peters is closing out her BHSU rodeo career in style as well, as the Oelrichs senior is among the leaders in breakaway roping, having recorded the quickest time on two head (5.2 seconds) heading into her final long go trip in the Wednesday night performance.
“I just went into the CNFR trying to have a clear mindset and taking it one run at a time, and it’s been working great, Peters said. “I’ve been on the same horse — Tongue, a 16-year-old gelding — for four years, and we kind of have it figured out, and it’s just coming together here at the finals. He’s been working great, feels good and is experienced so that helps. And he keeps me calm, too. I’m just going to take my final run like any other ride. Try not to overthink and go make the best run I can.”
Peters did just that posting a 2.9 run in her final long go run on Wednesday night and currently sits second overall in breakaway roping thereby assuring a spot in the championship round.
A couple of area saddle bronc riders have been flashing impressive South Dakota saddle bronc credentials.
Former high school national champion Cash Wilson led the overall through two rounds heading into the Wednesday night performance having compiled 157 points (76, 81) on his two trips. The Wall native concludes his three round efforts in the Friday night performance.
And Philip’s Dylan Schofield, a former national high school reserve champion, posted the second-best ride in the first round with a 79-point ride and followed up with a 75-point effort in his second trip out of the chutes. Schofield wraps up his long go rides in Thursday’s performance.
“I knew my first horse pretty well. Jake Findley was 85 on her the other day in a pro rodeo in Guymon (Oklahoma), so I was pretty happy with that pick,” Schofield said. “I got her rode, and though it wasn’t the best, it was the first one so I was pretty happy with that. I was 75 on a futurity colt on Tuesday. The horses here are all pretty dang good so I hope I get matched up with one of the better ones on Thursday."
Other area CNFR participants with solid early round performances include bull rider TJ Schmidt (Belle Fourche, Panhandle State (TX) University), who turned in a 73-point ride in the second round and with another cover on Wednesday night has a shot at a final night appearance.
In team roping, Bodie Mattson (Sturgis Brown and Gillette College) has teamed with Casper College’s Cody Lansing to post two excellent runs (6.4, 5.6) and can assure a spot in the short go with another solid effort on Thursday. And Jace Engesser (Spearfish, Gillette College) and partner Wheaton Williams (Casper College) have an outside shot at a final spot in team roping as well.
In women’s competition, a number of area athletes, barrel racer Emily Pauley (Wall, BHSU) and goat tying qualifiers Rickie Engesser (Spearfish, Tarleton State), Alyssa Lockhart (Oelrichs, BHSU) and Tayle Brink (Harding County, BHSU) remain in the hunt for a championship round appearance depending upon the outcome of their final round of competition.
And another South Dakota lady, Jill Donnelly of Elk Point, capped off her three long go rounds with a 6.8 second goat tying run and currently sits 3rd in the average.
The long rounds conclude on Friday night with the top 12 from the three round aggregate scores advancing to Saturday’s championship round (4 p.m. Mountain).