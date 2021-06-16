BHSU rodeo faring well as CNFR returns to Casper

Collin Palmer, a Yellow Jacket senior, has roped and trussed three steers in 35.8-seconds to earn the top spot on the tie-down roping leaderboard heading into the Wednesday night performance. And though Palmer’s three trips (9.9, 14.6, 11.3) may not retain the spot on the leaderboard heading, his aggregate on three head would seem to assure the Bison native a spot in Saturday’s championship short go.

“I talked to my coach Glen (Lammers) before I ran my first calf, and we wanted to just see a good start and go aggressive,” Palmer said. “We worked on that all season, being on the offense and not letting the calf get a good advantage on you. My first calf was a little softer and I just wanted to be smooth. On the second calf, he was a little stronger and we had to run him a little further, but it was the same game on the ground, taking control rather than playing it too safe. There are a few guys left that could still bump me out, but hopefully I got three of them tied fast enough to stay in it.”