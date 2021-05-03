BHSU rodeo finishes strong a Cyclone Stampede

Black Hills State rodeo traveled to Iowa State to compete in the Cyclone Stampede, its final rodeo of the season Friday and Saturday
Year-end scores were tallied and nine Yellow Jackets qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Women
The women's team finished the Cyclone Stampede in second place with Chanci Kraft winning the all-around title. In the goat tying, Emilee Pauley placed fourth with a 15.9 on two and Kraft placed sixth with a 17.1 on two. Cashae McGee placed fifth in the long go with a 7.7 and Karli Verhulst and Jaicee Williams tied for eighth with an 8.8.
Kassidy Caspers caught her two calves in a 6.3 to snag the win in the breakaway roping. Courtney Peters placed second with a 6.8 on two and Wacey Brown placed fourth with a 15.6 on two. In the long go, Tayle Brink and Kraft tied for fourth with a 3.5 on one.
Sydney Theobald placed second in the barrel racing with a 28.21 on two runs. Riley Donnelly placed sixth in the long go with a run of 14.35. Savana Johnston placed fifth in the long go for team roping with a 10.8 on one.
Men
The men finished the rodeo in second place with Tayte Goodman taking home the buckle in the saddle bronc riding.
Chandler Comfort placed fourth in the tie-down roping with a 24.8 on two with Riley Staton behind him with a 35.1 on two.
Collin Palmer and Will VanLishout earned first place in the team roping with a 17.5 on two. Also placing was Dalton Magilke and Tanner Fite in fourth with a 24.3 on two and Nick Bjork and Riley Hannum in fifth with a 29.2 on two.
Year-End Results
Headed to the finals for the women are Tayle Brink (first in the all-around and third in the goat tying), Courtney Peters (second in the breakaway), Taylor Hanson (first in the barrel racing), and Emilee Pauley (third in the barrel racing).
Qualifying for finals on the men's team are Collin Palmer (second in the tie-down roping), Tayte Goodman (third in the saddle bronc riding), Chandler Comfort (first in the team roping), Mason Bice (third in the team roping), and Tanner Fite (team roping qualifier).
In the NIRA Great Plains team standings, the women finished in second (3,236.66) right behind South Dakota State (3,287.83). The men finished in third (3,192.00) behind Mid-Plains Community College (4,860.00) and South Dakota State (3,454.50).