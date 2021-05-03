BHSU rodeo finishes strong a Cyclone Stampede

Black Hills State rodeo traveled to Iowa State to compete in the Cyclone Stampede, its final rodeo of the season Friday and Saturday

Year-end scores were tallied and nine Yellow Jackets qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Women

The women's team finished the Cyclone Stampede in second place with Chanci Kraft winning the all-around title. In the goat tying, Emilee Pauley placed fourth with a 15.9 on two and Kraft placed sixth with a 17.1 on two. Cashae McGee placed fifth in the long go with a 7.7 and Karli Verhulst and Jaicee Williams tied for eighth with an 8.8.

Kassidy Caspers caught her two calves in a 6.3 to snag the win in the breakaway roping. Courtney Peters placed second with a 6.8 on two and Wacey Brown placed fourth with a 15.6 on two. In the long go, Tayle Brink and Kraft tied for fourth with a 3.5 on one.

Sydney Theobald placed second in the barrel racing with a 28.21 on two runs. Riley Donnelly placed sixth in the long go with a run of 14.35. Savana Johnston placed fifth in the long go for team roping with a 10.8 on one.

Men