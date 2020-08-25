BHSU rodeo gears up for new season

The Black Hills State University rodeo team held its first team practice Monday in preparation for the 2020-21 season, following last year's shortened season.
With 11 new members, the team has grown to add more competitors in each event with 35 members total. The Yellow Jackets are now set to travel to three doubleheaders this fall with a possible seventh event in November after some schedule shuffling due to precautions surrounding COVID-19.
"I'm thankful to have a season and I think our team is going to be really strong this year," said BHSU women's team captain Tayle Brink. "Seven rodeos this fall will be a little different, but I've always said that I think we're stronger in the fall coming off of summer rodeos."
Along with plenty of new members, many who contributed to the team's standings last year will return this season. The women's team ended its season first in the Great Plains Region and ranked second in the nation behind only Texas A&M-Commerce, while the men ended up fourth in the region.
"We have a lot of talent, and the enthusiasm to prepare for competition is very apparent early on," said head coach Glen Lammers. "I was very pleased with our first practice. Seeing our returning student athletes take initiative and start to take our newcomers under their wings was very encouraging."
Contributing to last year's first-place finish for the women were Cashae McGee and Emilee Pauley, each point leaders in the region among Yellow Jackets returning this season. Last season, McGee finished with multiple placings in goat tying and barrel racing.
Pauley accumulated enough points to finish her season third in the Great Plains Region All Around standings. Chanci Kraft and Sydney Theobald are also returning after qualifying for last year's College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR), Kraft in breakaway roping and Theobald in barrel racing.
For the men's team, Chandler Comfort, a major contributor last year, is returning for his senior year. He was last year's Great Plains Region champion heeler and consistently placed highly in all around standings, excelling in team roping and tie down roping.
The team's saddle bronc rider, Tayte Goodman, is also returning to help the men's team on the rough stock side. Goodman ended first in the region for the saddle bronc and is shooting to end that same way this year.
Tanner Fite is another returner on the men's side who qualified for last year's CNFR in tie down roping.
The Yellow Jackets will open the year Sept. 17-19 with their first doubleheader rodeo of the season, hosted by Mid Plains Community College in North Platte, Neb.
