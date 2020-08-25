BHSU rodeo gears up for new season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Black Hills State University rodeo team held its first team practice Monday in preparation for the 2020-21 season, following last year's shortened season.

With 11 new members, the team has grown to add more competitors in each event with 35 members total. The Yellow Jackets are now set to travel to three doubleheaders this fall with a possible seventh event in November after some schedule shuffling due to precautions surrounding COVID-19.

"I'm thankful to have a season and I think our team is going to be really strong this year," said BHSU women's team captain Tayle Brink. "Seven rodeos this fall will be a little different, but I've always said that I think we're stronger in the fall coming off of summer rodeos."

Along with plenty of new members, many who contributed to the team's standings last year will return this season. The women's team ended its season first in the Great Plains Region and ranked second in the nation behind only Texas A&M-Commerce, while the men ended up fourth in the region.

"We have a lot of talent, and the enthusiasm to prepare for competition is very apparent early on," said head coach Glen Lammers. "I was very pleased with our first practice. Seeing our returning student athletes take initiative and start to take our newcomers under their wings was very encouraging."