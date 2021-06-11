BHSU rodeo sending seven to 2021 CNFR

The Black Hills State University rodeo team is set to compete in the 2021 College National Finals Rodeo Sunday through Saturday in Casper, Wyo.

The Yellow Jackets are sending seven riders to compete in eight events, including four women and three men after last year's event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A pair of matinee events Sunday at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. kicks off the event.

The week continues with a 7 a.m. slack on June 14 followed by 7 a.m. slacks and 7 p.m. performances each day from June 15 through June 17.

One final night of performances will take place on June 18 at 7 p.m. before the finals on June 19 at 7 p.m.

For the BHSU women, Tayle Brink, Taylor Hanson, Emilee Pauley and Courtney Peters all qualified for nationals. Brink will compete in both breakaway roping and goat tying, Hanson and Pauley will both compete in barrel racing, and Courtney Peters in breakaway roping

On the men's side, Chandler Comfort, Tanner Fite and Collin Palmer qualified. Comfort and Fite will both compete in team roping, while Palmer will go in tie down roping.

.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0