BHSU runners both picked 8th in RMAC preseason poll

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference released the pre-season polls for men's and women's cross country on Thursday, selected by the coaches around the league.
Black Hills State University was ranked eighth in the men's division, with Chadron State 11th and South Dakota Mines 12th. Colorado School of Mines received 14 of the 15 first-place votes and finished with 196 points, with Adams State the other first-place vote and 178 points and Western Colorado with 163 points.
In the women's division, Colorado Mines got eight first-place votes and 188 points, followed Adams State with six votes and 185 points and Western Colorado one first-place vote and 160 points.
Black Hills State was eighth with 101 points, with Chadron State in 12th with 64 points and South Dakota Mines 14th with 32 points.
The Hardrocker men's team brings back seven runners who participated last season, and four incoming freshmen. Coach Steve Johnson is happy with the way the men have run so far in camp.
"We're very excited about this season. Looking at the polls, I think we'll surprise a few people. It's very early, but the guys look really good so far" said Johnson.
The women's team has even more experience with 10 females returning, and three incoming freshmen. According to Johnson the women are in a better place and improving, "we're pretty young right now, but our depth has gotten better each year. If we can get couple of frontrunners, I think we can improve on this ranking".
The cross country teams open the season Sept. 4 with a race in Rapid City at Robbinsdale park. The women start at 9:15 a.m., while the men begin at 10:05. In between the races is an annual event called the kids fun run starting at 9:50 a.m.
Mines women volleyball ranked 7th in RMAC poll
The South Dakota Mines women's volleyball team was selected to finish seventh in the conference preseason poll out of 15 teams, and received a total of 98 votes from the coaches around the league and announced on Wednesday by the RMAC.
Coming off of a five-win year, the volleyball team brings back experience as well as a group of newcomers that hope to make a difference early and assist in elevating the program to new heights.
Returning all of the top five players in kills from last season as well as the top five in digs, assists and blocks will lead to higher expectations for the program.
Head Coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka is excited to work with this group.
"The most exciting thing about this particular group is their experience in the game and their experience together," she said. "Having such a large group of returners in our program is special, and I am confident that their commitment to our growth and culture will make for a really competitive season for us."
The Hardrockers are relying on that experience to help the program move to the next step and be an above .500 team for this upcoming season. The SD Mines volleyball team brings back 17 players who were on the roster last season to go with a solid incoming group of four freshmen. The volleyball team will have the opportunity to win a lot of games and be competitive in conference play with Coach Torvi Prochazka stating "this group has grown a lot together and our leadership and maturity is exceptional. Our upperclassmen recognize the responsibility of leading this program and I am excited to watch them put their team on their backs and compete heavily in the RMAC."
The women's volleyball team starts the season at a tournament in Billings, Montana where they will play four games in two days, with a chance to get some early momentum this season.
BHSU was ranked 10th and Chadron State was picked 12th.
Black Hills State heads into the 2021 season with 14 returners with two newcomers for the season.
Colorado Mesa was picked to finish first with 182 points and 7 first-place votes. Metropolitan State University Denver was picked to finish second with 174 points and three first-place votes while Colorado School of Mines was picked to finish third with 172 points and three first-place votes.
Logan Nelson signs with Rush
The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that veteran forward Logan Nelson has been signed for the 2021-22 season.
“I was fortunate enough to have watched Logan while he was in the WHL and have done some extra research on him throughout his professional career so far,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “He is a veteran in the ECHL and has put up numbers wherever he has been. Coming into this season, he has a chip on his shoulder and wants to make the most of his opportunity.”
Nelson has appeared in 331 ECHL games since turning pro in the 2014-15 season, notching 79 goals and 120 assists. Throughout his career, he has skated for nine different teams in the league, including a 31-game stint in Rapid City in 2016-17, during which he netted 10 goals to go along with 15 assists.
“I’m ecstatic to be returning to the Black Hills and joining the Rush for the 2021-22 season,” said Nelson. “To be able to get back to playing in front of the best fans in the league is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice with the boys in October and starting the journey to the Kelly.”
Nelson spent the 2020-21 season in the SPHL for the Birmingham Bulls. Over 39 games he had 13 goals and led the league with 36 assists and 49 points. His last ECHL action came during the 2019-20 season with the Atlanta Gladiators, when he matched a career high 41 points by putting up 12 goals and 29 assists over 55 games.