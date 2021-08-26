BHSU runners both picked 8th in RMAC preseason poll

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that veteran forward Logan Nelson has been signed for the 2021-22 season.

“I was fortunate enough to have watched Logan while he was in the WHL and have done some extra research on him throughout his professional career so far,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt. “He is a veteran in the ECHL and has put up numbers wherever he has been. Coming into this season, he has a chip on his shoulder and wants to make the most of his opportunity.”

Nelson has appeared in 331 ECHL games since turning pro in the 2014-15 season, notching 79 goals and 120 assists. Throughout his career, he has skated for nine different teams in the league, including a 31-game stint in Rapid City in 2016-17, during which he netted 10 goals to go along with 15 assists.

“I’m ecstatic to be returning to the Black Hills and joining the Rush for the 2021-22 season,” said Nelson. “To be able to get back to playing in front of the best fans in the league is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice with the boys in October and starting the journey to the Kelly.”

Nelson spent the 2020-21 season in the SPHL for the Birmingham Bulls. Over 39 games he had 13 goals and led the league with 36 assists and 49 points. His last ECHL action came during the 2019-20 season with the Atlanta Gladiators, when he matched a career high 41 points by putting up 12 goals and 29 assists over 55 games.

