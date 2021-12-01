BHSU, SD Mines men and women set to begin RMAC slate

Black Hills State men's basketball will begin RMAC play this weekend as the team hosts Western Colorado and Fort Lewis.

The Yellow Jackets will take on the Mountaineers on Friday, Dec. 3 and the Skyhawks on Saturday, Dec. 4 as they look to correct their three-game skid.

The Mountaineers are 1-5 this season entering RMAC play, having defeated Our Lady of the Lake University on Nov. 27, 84-80. BHSU and WCU have matched up 13 times in program history with the Yellow Jackets holding the advantage with 10 wins and three losses in those games.

Yellow Jackets women open RMAC play this weekend

Black Hills State women's basketball is set to take on Western Colorado and Fort Lewis College in their home opener Friday, Dec 3, and Saturday, Dec 4.

The Yellow Jackets will take on the Mountaineers Friday at 5:30 p.m. and the Skyhawks Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets are fresh off a trip to Hawaii where they faced stout competition in the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic. BHSU fell to top ranked Hawaii Pacific University 68-55 before taking on Walsh University and falling 73-51 over Thanksgiving week.

Last season, the Yellow Jackets and Mountaineers faced off three times. During conference play the Yellow Jackets dropped both meetings to the Mountaineers falling 81-74 December 4, 2020, and 70-61 January 16, 2021. However, when the two teams faced off in the RMAC Tournament the Yellow Jackets walked away with the 67-62 victory and would go on to be named the 2020-21 RMAC Champions. Historically BHSU and Western Colorado have faced off 14 times with the Yellow Jackets winning 10 of those match ups and the Mountaineers winning four.

SD Mines men open RMAC play in Centennial State

The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team opens up RMAC play on Thursday at Colorado School of Mines, then on Saturday faces off with a Regis squad who has started the season hot with a 6-1 record.

The Hardrockers won the first game of the season, then lost four in a row before winning the last non-conference game when they defeated MSU Billings 60-51. Thus far, the South Dakota Mines defense has been its strong suit, allowing 69.3 points per game, the sixth best mark in the RMAC.

Offensively, the Hardrockers are shooting 35.4% from 3-point range, landing them in the top half of the conference. They have limited opponents’ rebounding efforts, allowing 30.3 per game (third in the RMAC).

In the win over MSU Billings, the Hardrockers had four players score in double-figures, with Brevin Walter, Alejandro Rama, Keagen Smith and Koten Mortensen scoring 18,12, 10, and 10 points, respectively.

Hardrocker women join men in Colorado road trip

The Hardrocker Women’s Basketball team heads to the road, opening up RMAC play against a pair of quality opponent. Colorado School of Mines is ranked No. 24 in the initial WBCA Poll. Meanwhile, Regis has started the season 4-2.

At 0-6, Hardrockers fell in overtime to Wayne State, and cut a 20-point deficit down to 10 in the second half against Sioux Falls.

The last two games, the Hardrockers have turned things around a bit, increasing their rebounding, shooting percentages, and decreasing turnovers. In the game against Wayne State, the Hardrockers outrebounded the Wildcats 42-30 and shot 41% from the field. In the most recent game against Sioux Falls the Hardrockers, again outrebound their opponents, 37-36 and won the turnover battle thanks to committing just two third quarter turnovers.

South Dakota Mines has shot the three ball well thus far, sitting in third in the RMAC, shooting 32.1%. The Hardrockers are also averaging four blocks per game, good for second best in the conference.

Ryan Weiss has vaulted into 16th on the all-time scoring list for South Dakota Mines and is 29 3-pointers away from taking over the No. 1 spot on the all-time record.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0