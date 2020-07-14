BHSU soccer adds six to roster

Black Hills State University head soccer coach Mike Greco has announced the addition of six athletes for the 2020 season.
Three transfers and three incoming freshmen make up the 2020 recruiting class. They include: Amber Carlson, Gabbi Nowodworski, Katie Owen, Haley Steskal, Darby Whiteley and Morgan Wood.
Carlson is a transfer from Laramie County Community College who will help bolster the Yellow Jacket defense.
"Amber comes to us with a lot of experience," said Greco. "She's played a key role in a very successful program and we expect the same continuance here. She's a very physical and durable player who will bring a good deal of leadership as well. Amber is going to do well here."
Nowodworski is a midfielder that played as team captain in the 2019 All-Star game during her sophomore year at Centralia College.
"Gabbi is another JUCO transfer who played her last two seasons at Centralia in Washington," said Greco. "A natural athlete who can play all over the field, she is going to bring a lot of balance and flexibility to our team. She fit like a glove on her visit as though she were already part of the team - she is going to be a major player and we are super excited to have her with us."
Owen was selected as an All-Conference defender and All-State defender during her time at Casper Kelly Walsh High School.
"Katie is another strong, physical type - something our group has lacked against the tough RMAC teams," said Greco. "Despite a very calm, quiet demeanor off the field, Katie has proven she can play in that "30 mph icy wind in your face tough" Wyoming type of way. I believe Katie's best years of soccer are going to be right here with us. We are happy to have Katie."
Steskal, a Snoqualmie, Washington native, was a three-year captain for the ISC Gunners and part of the 2017 State Tournament winning team taking home the Washington Cup.
"Haley is a solid, smart player who will help us tremendously in the middle of the field," said Greco. "She plays with a good deal of consistency and maturity we are expecting to transcend to the rest of the team. We are excited that Haley has four-full years to develop her game and cannot wait to have her this coming fall."
Whiteley accumulated four goals and four assists while playing for the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles.
"Darby adds to our small but growing international population on our roster," said Greco. "Having played her last two seasons at Laramie County CC, Darby comes to BH with much needed experience in an attacking role. She's a quick, feisty attacker we are expecting to do well for us and give us greater consistency going forward. Darby is a player to watch for the next two seasons."
Wood is an incoming freshman from Issaquah, Washington, after playing for the Eastside Football Club.
"Morgan is one of five recruits coming to us from the Pacific Northwest," said Greco. "She fills out a growing and experienced goalkeeper roster, adding longevity and balance. A real down to earth personality, Morgan brings a generosity and perspective that makes our team more and more of a family."
