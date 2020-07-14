BHSU soccer adds six to roster

"Katie is another strong, physical type - something our group has lacked against the tough RMAC teams," said Greco. "Despite a very calm, quiet demeanor off the field, Katie has proven she can play in that "30 mph icy wind in your face tough" Wyoming type of way. I believe Katie's best years of soccer are going to be right here with us. We are happy to have Katie."

Steskal, a Snoqualmie, Washington native, was a three-year captain for the ISC Gunners and part of the 2017 State Tournament winning team taking home the Washington Cup.

"Haley is a solid, smart player who will help us tremendously in the middle of the field," said Greco. "She plays with a good deal of consistency and maturity we are expecting to transcend to the rest of the team. We are excited that Haley has four-full years to develop her game and cannot wait to have her this coming fall."

Whiteley accumulated four goals and four assists while playing for the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles.