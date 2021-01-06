BHSU soccer announces 2021-22 signing class

Black Hills State women's soccer announced its signing class Wednesday for the 2021-22 season.
The 2021-22 class includes recruits from four different states, four out of Colorado, two from South Dakota, one in Nebraska and one in Iowa.
Alexus Pruitt
Pruitt is a goalkeeper from Rapid City Central. She had 28 saves her senior season and won the 2020 Top Cobbler award. Pruitt is a two-year letter winner with RCC girls soccer team and won the 2018 Coach's Award. The Rapid City native planes to major in Exercise Science after graduating in 2021.
"Alexus is a bright and funny young lady," said BHSU coach Mike Greco. "She's a great teammate who understands the goalkeeping position well. We expect Alexus to grow leaps and bounds in her first couple seasons."
Makayla Dannelly
Dannelly is a goalkeeper from Broomfield, Colo. attending Flatirons Academy. She was named First Team All-Conference in 2018 and again in 2019, as well as Second Team All-State in 2019. Dannelly tallied 155 saves in 2018, and then 190 in 2019. Academically, she will plan to major in biology and has earned High Honor Roll every year in high school and is a member of the National Honors Society as well as Student Body President.
Margeaux Freese
Freese comes to BHSU from Sioux Falls where she played soccer at O'Gorman High School. She has also played for the Tempo Soccer Club since 2011 and has won several indoor and outdoor tournaments. In March 2019 her team won the Las Vegas Mayors Cup International Showcase.
Taylor Hernandez
Hernandez, out of Centennial, Colo. played soccer at Smoky Hill High School where she earned All-Conference Academic Honors in 2020. She has started 23 games on varsity from 2017-2019, totaling four assists in the 2017-18 season and a goal in 2018-19. The four-time varsity athlete has twice been named Honorable Mention and Student Athlete of the Month. In 2017 she was named All-Centennial Athletes, and then All-League Centennial Athlete in 2018.
Lena Homan
As a member of the Westside High School soccer team in Omaha, Neb., Homan was a member of the 2018 and 2019 Nebraska State Championship winning teams and 2019 High School District Championship team. Homan earned 2020 Academic All-State and Active Scholar-Highest Distinction in 2019 and 2020. She was also named 2019 Metro High School Activities Association All-Academic. Hernandez plans to major in sociology.
Kayla Osegueda
Osegueda played soccer at Niwot High School in Thornton, Colo. and lettered each of her last three seasons. She scored five goals as a freshman in 2018, and in 2019 was named Second Team All-Conference and was voted "Most Determined" on the team. Osegueda was also named to honor roll all four years of high school.
Zoie Robinson
A midfielder from East High School in Merrill, Iowa, Robinson was named Second Team All-Conference in 2017 while also playing with the club team Tristate Revolution. She plans on majoring in Biology Pre-Veterinarian.
Kyndal West
West is a mid-fielder out of Canon City High School in Colorado. There, she has been a member of the women's soccer program and averaged three goals per game in 2019 when she also earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. West intends on majoring in photography at BHSU.