BHSU soccer announces 2021-22 signing class

Freese comes to BHSU from Sioux Falls where she played soccer at O'Gorman High School. She has also played for the Tempo Soccer Club since 2011 and has won several indoor and outdoor tournaments. In March 2019 her team won the Las Vegas Mayors Cup International Showcase.

Taylor Hernandez

Hernandez, out of Centennial, Colo. played soccer at Smoky Hill High School where she earned All-Conference Academic Honors in 2020. She has started 23 games on varsity from 2017-2019, totaling four assists in the 2017-18 season and a goal in 2018-19. The four-time varsity athlete has twice been named Honorable Mention and Student Athlete of the Month. In 2017 she was named All-Centennial Athletes, and then All-League Centennial Athlete in 2018.

Lena Homan

As a member of the Westside High School soccer team in Omaha, Neb., Homan was a member of the 2018 and 2019 Nebraska State Championship winning teams and 2019 High School District Championship team. Homan earned 2020 Academic All-State and Active Scholar-Highest Distinction in 2019 and 2020. She was also named 2019 Metro High School Activities Association All-Academic. Hernandez plans to major in sociology.

Kayla Osegueda