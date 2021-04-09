BHSU soccer falls on senior day

Black Hills State women's soccer dropped its Friday match, falling to Westminster 3-0 at Ronnie Theisz Field.
The Yellow Jackets honored their seniors before the game as they dropped to 0-10 overall on the season, and 0-4 in the RMAC.
Senior goalkeeper Dz-Rae Jara tallied 12 saves in all 90 minutes between the pipes.
Ella Goodman and Madison Kandler each recorded two shots on goal, while Gabbi Nowodworski had a shot on goal as well.
Westminster pressured early, taking a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 10th minute. The teams traded shots until the Griffins found the net again in the 32nd minute to move ahead 2-0.
Jara tallied four saves and Kandler registered a shot on goal the rest of the half as BHSU went into the half trailing 2-0.
Out of the half, WC extended their lead to 3-0 with another goal in the 52nd minute. Nowodworski and Goodman each put up shots in the final minutes of play, but couldn't score as they fell 3-0.
Up Next:
The Yellow Jackets wrap up their 2021 spring season next weekend as they host Regis on Saturday, April 17 at noon at Ronnie Theisz field.
SDSU soccer defeats Western Illinois 2-1
MACOMB, Ill. - South Dakota State women's soccer remains unbeaten this season as it defeated Western Illinois 2-1 Friday afternoon in Macomb, Ill.
The Jackrabbits improved to 11-0-4 on the season, using goals from Cecilia Limongi and Abigail Kastens to defeat the Fighting Leathernecks.
Western Illinois held a 10-9 edge in shots, while SDSU held a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal. Kayla Anderson and Limongi paced the team with two shots each, while five other Jackrabbits recorded a shot in the contest. Emily Cameron and Limongi each registered an assist.
After a back-and-forth start to the match, Cameron sent a pass from the far left side of the box to Limongi in the middle who fired a shot past WIU's goalkeeper into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.
Just over five minutes later, Kasten's shot from the top of the box, off of an open field pass from Limongi, went off the hands of WIU's keeper and into the back off the net to increase the SDSU lead to 2-0.
Western held a 3-2 advantage in shots through the opening 35 minutes of the second half. The Leathernecks' Amy Andrews scored in the 87th minute to cut the Jackrabbit lead to 2-1. WIU fired another shot on target two minutes later, but Jocelyn Tanner was there for the save.
Taylor Lock and Tanner split time between the pipes, recording one and two saves, respectively.
Game Notes:
• South Dakota State is now 14-1-1 all-time against Western Illinois
• Cecilia Limongi and Abigail Kastens both scored their second goals of the season
• Limongi and Emily Cameron recorded their first assists of the season
Up Next:
South Dakota State will close its regular season at Western Illinois on Sunday at noon.
Attendance restrictions in place for SDSU baseball & softball
South Dakota State University's baseball and softball teams are scheduled to open their respective home seasons this weekend, and in doing so, COVID-related attendance restrictions will be implemented.
Due to limited capacity at both Erv Huether Field and Jackrabbit Softball Stadium, attendance at Jackrabbit home games this spring will be limited to those included on the student-athlete pass list and a limited number of SDSU students. There will be no general sales or day-of-game walkup sales.
Video streaming of SDSU's games against Omaha this weekend for both baseball and softball will be available. Softball will be featured through Jackrabbits All-Access (subscription), with baseball broadcasts streamed via YouTube. Links for all broadcasts, as well as live stats, can be found at GoJacks.com.