BHSU soccer falls on senior day

MACOMB, Ill. - South Dakota State women's soccer remains unbeaten this season as it defeated Western Illinois 2-1 Friday afternoon in Macomb, Ill.

The Jackrabbits improved to 11-0-4 on the season, using goals from Cecilia Limongi and Abigail Kastens to defeat the Fighting Leathernecks.

Western Illinois held a 10-9 edge in shots, while SDSU held a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal. Kayla Anderson and Limongi paced the team with two shots each, while five other Jackrabbits recorded a shot in the contest. Emily Cameron and Limongi each registered an assist.

After a back-and-forth start to the match, Cameron sent a pass from the far left side of the box to Limongi in the middle who fired a shot past WIU's goalkeeper into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.

Just over five minutes later, Kasten's shot from the top of the box, off of an open field pass from Limongi, went off the hands of WIU's keeper and into the back off the net to increase the SDSU lead to 2-0.

Western held a 3-2 advantage in shots through the opening 35 minutes of the second half. The Leathernecks' Amy Andrews scored in the 87th minute to cut the Jackrabbit lead to 2-1. WIU fired another shot on target two minutes later, but Jocelyn Tanner was there for the save.