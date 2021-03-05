BHSU soccer falls to Colorado Christian in 2OT

The Black Hills State women's soccer team fell to Colorado Christian 2-1 in double overtime Friday in Lakewood, Colo.

The Yellow Jackets (0-3, 0-0 RMAC) totaled three shots on goal on 10 shots, but weren't able to get a shot off in either of the final overtime periods.

Gabbi Nowodworski put her only shot on goal into the net, totaling one goal and two shots on the day.

Madison Kandler had a shot on goal on two shots, while Amber Carlson recorded two shots and Lexi Crow one shot.

The two teams traded shots in the early goings of the game, but no one found the net until the 35-minute mark when CCU opened the scoring to go ahead 1-0. BHSU totaled four shots, one on goal in the first half, while CCU had seven shots, four on goal to enter halftime with a 1-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets applied pressure out of the locker room, and at the 51-minute mark, Nowodworski scored the team's first goal to pull even at 1-1. From there, each team only tallied one more shot on goal through the end of regulation, sending the game into overtime.

The first 10 minutes of overtime saw very little action, as CCU was the only team to attempt a shot with one, advancing the game into double-overtime.